Tee times announced for 2023 PGA Championship, groups Rounds 1 & 2

World No. 1 Jon Rahm will go off the 10th tee at 8:33 a.m. Thursday with Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Smith – the winners of the last three majors. Rahm, who already has four PGA TOUR victories this season and leads the FedExCup by 976 points, finished second in his title defense at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in his most recent start, last month.