Tee times announced for 2023 PGA Championship, groups Rounds 1 & 2
5 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The second major of the season is upon us at this week’s 105th PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club (East Course) in Rochester, New York.
World No. 1 Jon Rahm will go off the 10th tee at 8:33 a.m. Thursday with Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Smith – the winners of the last three majors. Rahm, who already has four PGA TOUR victories this season and leads the FedExCup by 976 points, finished second in his title defense at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in his most recent start, last month.
Scottie Scheffler, a two-time winner this season (WM Phoenix Open, PLAYERS Championship), is with Brooks Koepka and Gary Woodland, off the 10th tee at 8 a.m. Scheffler finished T5 at last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson, his 12th straight finish of T12 or better.
Rory McIlroy, who logged top-10 finishes in all four majors last season but has struggled recently, is with Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa. They’ll also go off the back at 8:11 a.m.
Former world No. 1 Jason Day, who broke a five-year win drought with a final-round 62 at the Byron Nelson, is scheduled to go off the 10th tee with 2011 PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley and Bryson DeChambeau at 9:06 a.m. Thursday.
Jordan Spieth, who with a victory this week would be the sixth player to win the career Grand Slam (Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan, Gene Sarazen), is coming off a left wrist injury and set to go off 10 with Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry at 8:22 a.m. Thursday.
The PGA Championship is the 31st event of the FedExCup season, with less than a third of the season remaining before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs.
Tee Times available (All times in ET)
Round 1, first tee/Round 2, 10th tee
7:00 a.m./12:25 p.m.: Shaun Micheel, Collierville, TN; Braden Shattuck, Aston, PA; Steven Alker, New Zealand
7:11 a.m./12:36 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Chapel Hill, NC; Chris French, Rockford, IL; Joel Dahmen, Scottsdale, AZ
7:22 a.m./12:47 p.m.: Wyatt Worthington II, Reynoldsburg, OH; Nico Echavarria, Colombia; Wyndham Clark, Denver, CO
7:33 a.m./12:58 p.m.: Tom Hoge, Fort Worth, TX; Ryan Fox, New Zealand; K.H. Lee, Republic of Korea
7:44 a.m./1:09 p.m.: Paul Casey, England; Adam Svensson, Canada; Beau Hossler, Mission Viejo, CA
7:55 a.m./1:20 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Cedar Rapids, IA; Kurt Kitayama, Las Vegas, NV; Sahith Theegala, Houston, TX
8:06 a.m./1:31 p.m.: Corey Conners, Canada; Ockie Strydom, South Africa; Joaquin Niemann, Chile
8:17 a.m./1:42 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Aiken, SC; Jimmy Walker, San Antonio, TX; Padraig Harrington, Ireland
8:28 a.m./1:53 p.m.: Alex Noren, Sweden; J.T. Poston, Sea Island, GA; Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
8:39 a.m./2:04 p.m.: Lee Hodges, Athens, AL; Callum Tarren, England; David Lingmerth, Sweden
8:50 a.m./2:15 p.m.: Taylor Moore, Edmond, OK; Denny McCarthy, Jupiter, FL; Brendan Steele, Idyllwild, CA
9:01 a.m./2:26 p.m.: Jeremy Wells, Estero, FL; Justin Suh, San Jose, CA; Adri Arnaus, Spain
9:12 a.m./2:37 p.m.: Anthony Cordes, Johns Creek, GA; Mark Hubbard, The Woodlands, TX; Dean Burmester, South Africa
12:30 p.m./7:05 a.m.: Matt Cahill, Palm Beach Gardens, FL; Taylor Montgomery, Las Vegas, NV; Cam Davis, Australia
12:41 p.m./7:16 a.m.: Michael Block, Mission Viejo, CA; Hayden Buckley, Tupelo, MS; Taylor Pendrith, Canada
12:52 p.m./7:27 a.m.: Alex Beach, Stillwater, OK; Brendon Todd, Watkinsville, GA; Sihwan Kim, Las Vegas, NV
1:03 p.m./7:38 a.m.: Patrick Reed, The Woodlands, TX; Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark; Nick Taylor, Canada
1:14 p.m./7:49 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa; John Somers, Brooksville, FL; Chez Reavie, Scottsdale, AZ
1:25 p.m./8:00 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, England; Cameron Young, Scarborough, NY; Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
1:36 p.m./8:11 a.m.: Adam Scott, Australia; Max Homa, Valencia, CA; Tony Finau, Lehi, UT
1:47 p.m./8:22 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, San Diego, CA; Tyrrell Hatton, England; Dustin Johnson, Jupiter, FL
1:58 p.m./8:33 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Jupiter, FL; Rickie Fowler, Murrieta, CA; Phil Mickelson, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2:09 p.m./8:44 a.m.: Alex Smalley, Greensboro, NC; Russell Henley, Columbus, GA; Mito Pereira, Chile
2:20 p.m./8:55 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Canada; Matt Kuchar, Jupiter, FL; Talor Gooch, Edmond, OK
2:31 p.m./9:06 a.m.: Justin Rose, England; Billy Horschel, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; Francesco Molinari, Italy
2:42 p.m./9:17 a.m.: Russell Grove, Coeur d’Alene, ID; Patrick Rodgers, Jupiter, FL; Ben Taylor, England
Round 1, 10th tee/Round 2, first tee
7:05 a.m./12:30 p.m.: Trey Mullinax, Birmingham, AL; Josh Speight, Locust Hill, VA; Kazuki Higa, Japan
7:16 a.m./12:41 p.m.: Adam Schenk, Vincennes, IN; Colin Inglis, Creswell, OR; Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
7:27 a.m./12:52 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Australia; Andrew Putnam, University Place, WA; Emiliano Grillo, Argentina
7:38 a.m./1:03 p.m.: Harold Varner III, Gastonia, NC; Scott Stallings, Oak Ridge, TN; Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
7:49 a.m./1:14 p.m.: Steve Holmes, Simi Valley, CA; Adrian Otaegui, Spain; Davis Riley, Hattiesburg, MS
8:00 a.m./1:25 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Dallas, TX; Brooks Koepka, West Palm Beach, FL; Gary Woodland, Topeka, KS
8:11 a.m./1:36 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland; Justin Thomas, Louisville, KY; Collin Morikawa, La Canada, CA
8:22 a.m./1:47 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Ireland; Jordan Spieth, Dallas, TX; Viktor Hovland, Norway
8:33 a.m./1:58 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, England; Cameron Smith, Australia; Jon Rahm, Spain
8:44 a.m./2:09 p.m.: Luke Donald, England; Adrian Meronk, Poland; Yannik Paul, Germany
8:55 a.m./2:20 p.m.: Kenny Pigman, Norco, CA; Davis Thompson, St. Simons Island, GA; Maverick McNealy, Las Vegas, NV
9:06 a.m./2:31 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Woodstock, VT; Jason Day, Australia; Bryson DeChambeau, Dallas, TX
9:17 a.m./2:42 p.m.: Jesse Droemer, Houston, TX; Matt NeSmith, Aiken, SC; Rikuya Hoshino, Japan
12:25 p.m./7:00 a.m.: Sam Ryder, Longwood, FL; Gabe Reynolds, Dallas, TX; Brandon Wu, Scarsdale, NY
12:36 p.m./7:11 a.m.: Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand; Ben Kern, Grove City, OH; Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark
12:47 p.m./7:22 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Charlotte, NC; Y.E. Yang, Republic of Korea; Danny Willett, England
12:58 p.m./7:33 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Austria; Harris English, Sea Island, GA; Robert Macintyre, Scotland
1:09 p.m./7:44 a.m.: Thomas Pieters, Belgium; Keith Mitchell, St. Simons Island, GA; Pablo Larrazabal, Spain
1:20 p.m./7:55 a.m.: Lucas Herbert, Australia; Brian Harman, St. Simons Island, GA; Callum Shinkwin, England
1:31 p.m./8:06 a.m.: Tom Kim, Republic of Korea; Sam Burns, Shreveport, LA; Abraham Ancer, Mexico
1:42 p.m./8:17 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Republic of Korea; Chris Kirk, Athena, GA; Seamus Power, Ireland
1:53 p.m./8:28 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Republic of Korea; Stephan Jaeger, Chattanooga, TN; Anirban Lahiri, India
2:04 p.m./8:39 a.m.: Victor Perez, France; Aaron Wise, Ellerbe, NC; Jordan Smith, England
2:15 p.m./8:50 a.m.: Chris Sanger, Red Hook, NY; J.J. Spaun, Scottsdale, AZ; David Micheluzzi, Australia
2:26 p.m./9:01 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Belgium; J.J. Killeen, Lubbock, TX; Matt Wallace, England
2:37 p.m./9:12 a.m.: Nick Hardy, Northbrook, IL; Greg Koch, Orlando, FL; Eric Cole, Delray Beach, FL