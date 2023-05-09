In big Texas style, PGA TOUR Wives Association celebrates 35 years of meaningful impact

“We’re so excited about the 35th anniversary gala Tuesday in Frisco, Texas,” said Kelly Hoge, wife of TOUR player Tom Hoge. “This couldn’t have happened without our president, Casey Sloan. She had the vision for this and was truly the one who brought it to life. The objective of the evening is to raise a lot of money largely from an incredible silent auction, with all proceeds going towards children and families in need. It’s just great to have the chance to hold the Gala as a fundraising opportunity.”