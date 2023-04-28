If you loved Giannis’ speech, then golf is the sport for you

The winning percentage for even the most successful professional golfers more closely resembles that of the last-place Detroit Pistons than the first-place Bucks, who had the NBA’s best record before losing in the first round of the Playoffs. Throw in the missed cuts, chunked chips, lip-outs from 3 feet and blown leads, and there may not be a sport that offers more opportunities for embarrassment. Then you have things like the FedExCup standings and Korn Ferry Tour Points List that offer more opportunities for agony. And don’t get me started on Q-School.