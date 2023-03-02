For Cole, first Bay Hill start fulfills a teenage dream

Cole injured his back and tried teaching for a while (he enjoyed it enough to think he could do it) and had doubts whether he ever would get to golf’s biggest stage. Maybe he was destined to be a mini-tour legend, having won 56 times on something called the Minor League Golf Tour. Cole won an event in January on that tour, taking home $1,300 from a purse that was less than $9,000. At Bay Hill this week, the winner’s take is $3.6 million of $20 million. Cole got a nice reminder how good life can be on the PGA TOUR while standing on the range at Bay Hill on Wednesday. He was scrolling through his phone when his runner-up check from Honda ($915,600) hit his account. Ca-ching!