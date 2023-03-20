How it works: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Bracket Challenge
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
How it works
The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play returns for the seventh time to Austin, Texas, and Austin Country Club in 2023. As in previous years, the field will be divided into 16 four-player groups. Each group will play round-robin matches within their group on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The player with the best record in each of the four-player groups advances to the Round of 16 for single-elimination match play. The Round of 16 will be played Saturday morning, followed by the Quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon. The Semifinals will be Sunday morning, followed by the Championship Match and Consolation Match on Sunday afternoon.
64 players, grouped into 16 groups of four players each for rounds 1, 2 and 3, held Wednesday to Friday. Groups will be determined Monday morning by the Advance Rules Official and then revealed on PGA TOUR Digital Platforms on Monday, March 20.
During group play, players play 18-hole matches against each of the other players in their group. Matches are played to either a conclusion or a tie. Matches tied after 18 holes are not extended. Points awarded to players based on the results of each match are as follows:
Winner - 1 point
Loser - 0 points
Tied - 1/2 point per player
In the event two or more players in a group are equal with the highest point totals, a stroke-play hole-by-hole playoff will determine the player that advances to the 16-player, single-elimination matches.
Bracket Challenge users will select winners from each starting group of 4 to advance to the Round of 16 and ultimately which golfers will advance all the way through the bracket to the Championship match and Consolation Match. After completing all selections, users must enter a prediction for the tiebreaker question: How many birdies will there be during the Championship match? For full Rules click here.