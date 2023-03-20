How it works: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Bracket Challenge

The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play returns for the seventh time to Austin, Texas, and Austin Country Club in 2023. As in previous years, the field will be divided into 16 four-player groups. Each group will play round-robin matches within their group on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The player with the best record in each of the four-player groups advances to the Round of 16 for single-elimination match play. The Round of 16 will be played Saturday morning, followed by the Quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon. The Semifinals will be Sunday morning, followed by the Championship Match and Consolation Match on Sunday afternoon.