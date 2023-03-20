Taylor Moore's magical Sunday at Valspar is the day he has dreamed about

Having started his day two shots behind Schenk, and playing in only his 46th career start, Moore was terrific, showing a fearlessness that belied his resume. He stuffed an approach to set up birdie at 12; he birdied the par-3 15th with a 9-iron to 6 feet; and he followed that with a bold birdie from the left pine straw at 16, a hole that troubled so many others. Spieth, for one, believed the trophy was down to three players late Sunday – himself, Schenk and Tommy Fleetwood, who made a bad bogey at the par-5 14th – and was caught by surprise to see Moore's name pop on the board at 10 under. So were a lot of people, frankly. Except Moore.