Padraig Harrington’s beautiful mind led to World Golf Hall of Fame induction

He wasn’t eccentric; he was passionately prepared. He wasn’t stuck in some obsessive silliness; he was a deep thinker who was ahead of the data curve that is now engrained in the game. Even today, he has found success on PGA TOUR Champions by devoting himself to speed training. He was the longest hitter on the 50-and-over circuit by 10 yards last season, winning four times to finish second in the Charles Schwab Cup. And he was never self-centered; he has been uncanny in his reflective insight with the golf media and unwavering in his support to Special Olympics and so many agencies that are connected to the game of golf.