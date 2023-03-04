How to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 3 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard begins Saturday as Arnold Palmer's Bay Hil Club & Lodge welcomes a star-studded field including 44 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings.
Scottie Scheffler returns to Bay Hill looking to successfully defend his title from last year. Other past winners in the field include Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Jason Day. Three-time winner on TOUR this season and world No. 1 Jon Rahm will look to win in back-to-back starts while world No. 8 Max Homa will try to join the Spaniard with three wins this season.
Kurt Kitayama leads by two over Jordan Spieth heading into the weekend.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET
|Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Canada Broadcast
Golf Channel - Sat/Sun: 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm
Golfchannel.com - Sat/Sun: 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm
RDS - Sat/Sun: 2:30 pm to 6 pm
RDS Direct - Sat/Sun: 2:30 pm to 6 pm
TSN - Sat/Sun: 2:30 pm to 6 pm
CTV2 - Sat/Sun: 2:30 pm to 6 pm
TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE - PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes