PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

How to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 3 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard begins Saturday as Arnold Palmer's Bay Hil Club & Lodge welcomes a star-studded field including 44 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

    Scottie Scheffler returns to Bay Hill looking to successfully defend his title from last year. Other past winners in the field include Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Jason Day. Three-time winner on TOUR this season and world No. 1 Jon Rahm will look to win in back-to-back starts while world No. 8 Max Homa will try to join the Spaniard with three wins this season.

    Kurt Kitayama leads by two over Jordan Spieth heading into the weekend.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    Leaderboard


    Full tee times


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)


    Television: Saturday-Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).

    Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ETMain Feed: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET
    Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+


    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Canada Broadcast

    Golf Channel - Sat/Sun: 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm

    Golfchannel.com - Sat/Sun: 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm

    RDS - Sat/Sun: 2:30 pm to 6 pm

    RDS Direct - Sat/Sun: 2:30 pm to 6 pm

    TSN - Sat/Sun: 2:30 pm to 6 pm

    CTV2 - Sat/Sun: 2:30 pm to 6 pm

    TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE - PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes

    MUST READS


    Kitayama takes two-shot lead at Arnold Palmer Invitational


    Thomas, Spieth and Young focusing on the positives from their strong Friday efforts


    A Perfect Pair: Tiger and Arnie


    Five Things to Know: Bay Hill