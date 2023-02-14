Olympic gold medalists Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele commit to TGL
Rose & Schauffele join Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and other stars for Inaugural TGL Season in 2024
February 14, 2023 – (Los Angeles and Orlando, Fla.): The last two Olympic Gold Medalists, Justin Rose (2016 Rio) and Xander Schauffele (2020 Tokyo) announced their commitment to TGL, joining Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, and Billy Horschel. TGL is a new primetime golf league in partnership with the PGA TOUR that will begin play in 2024 and has announced 11 of the 18 players, who will fill out the rosters of the six teams. This announcement was made by TMRW Sports co-founders Woods, McIlroy, and founder and CEO Mike McCarley.
Justin Rose on his decision to join TGL
“As the two past Olympic Gold Medalists, it was fitting to announce Justin’s and Xander’s commitment to play in TGL as they tee up this week at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera, which will also host the Olympic golf competition in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Justin and Xander have both consistently performed at incredibly high levels on and off the course. From a marketability standpoint, there is no more universally recognized title in sports than ‘Olympic Gold Medalist,’ which resonates with fans of all ages in every corner of the globe. And for Justin and Xander, it’s a title that puts them in unique company forever,” said McCarley.
Justin Rose: Rose’s three-stroke victory at Pebble Beach marked his 11th career PGA TOUR victory. In addition to his gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Rose won the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club. He spent 13 weeks atop the World Golf Rankings in 2018, was the 2018 FedEx Cup champion and has represented Europe in five Ryder Cups. In 2021 the PGA TOUR presented Rose with the Payne Stewart Award, given to a player whose values align with the character, charity and sportsmanship that Stewart showed.
“TGL’s approach of merging technology and golf is the innovative thinking that I believe will help the sport evolve and continue to appeal to a broader base of fans. And my team experiences in the Ryder Cup have always been highlights of my career, so layering in the team format with TGL was a big motivator for me getting involved,” said Rose.
Xander Schauffele: At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Schauffele became the latest Olympic gold medalist. Currently the No. 6-ranked golfer in the world, Schauffele has seven PGA TOUR victories including the 2017 TOUR Championship and has been a regular in the Top 10 of major championships for several years. Schauffele was named the 2016-17 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year and has represented the U.S. in victories at the 2021 Ryder Cup and the 2019 and 2022 Presidents Cups.
“As the golf landscape continues to change, being a part of TGL is exciting and it is another great opportunity for me to test my skills against the best players in the world. It is also going to be a lot of fun with the unique environment they are building and being able to compete regularly in a team format,“ said Schauffele.