Olympic gold medalists Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele commit to TGL

“As the two past Olympic Gold Medalists, it was fitting to announce Justin’s and Xander’s commitment to play in TGL as they tee up this week at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera, which will also host the Olympic golf competition in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Justin and Xander have both consistently performed at incredibly high levels on and off the course. From a marketability standpoint, there is no more universally recognized title in sports than ‘Olympic Gold Medalist,’ which resonates with fans of all ages in every corner of the globe. And for Justin and Xander, it’s a title that puts them in unique company forever,” said McCarley.