Inside the Field: 106th PGA Championship

The field will be comprised of a maximum of 156 players determined via several qualifying factors and headlined by Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion and winner of the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla. All former winners of the PGA Championship earn an invite, along with many other conditions including the top 15 and ties from last year's event, the top 20 finishers of the 2024 PGA Professional Championship, the winner of 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and many more. Two spots in the field remain for winners of this week’s Wells Fargo Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic.