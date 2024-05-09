Inside the Field: 106th PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR's best return to Valhalla Golf Club for the second major championship of the 2024 season, the 106th PGA Championship.
The field will be comprised of a maximum of 156 players determined via several qualifying factors and headlined by Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion and winner of the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla. All former winners of the PGA Championship earn an invite, along with many other conditions including the top 15 and ties from last year's event, the top 20 finishers of the 2024 PGA Professional Championship, the winner of 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and many more. Two spots in the field remain for winners of this week’s Wells Fargo Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic.
Scroll below to see the full list of players who will be heading to Louisville, Kentucky.
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Rich Beem
- Josh Bevell
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Alexander Björk
- Zac Blair
- Michael Block
- Evan Bowser
- Keegan Bradley
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Preston Cole
- Tyler Collet
- Corey Conners
- John Daly
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Matt Dobyns
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Nick Dunlap
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Larkin Gross
- Adam Hadwin
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Dustin Johnson
- Jared Jones
- Takumi Kanaya
- Martin Kaymer
- Jeffrey Kellen
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Kazuma Kobori
- Brooks Koepka
- Ben Kohles
- Thriston Lawrence
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Luke List
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Brad Marek
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Kyle Mendoza
- Adrian Meronk
- Shaun Micheel
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Jesse Mueller
- Grayson Murray
- Keita Nakajima
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Vincent Norrman
- Zac Oakley
- Andy Ogletree
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- Tracy Phillips
- Ben Polland
- J.T. Poston
- David Puig
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Braden Shattuck
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- John Somers
- Josh Speight
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Steve Stricker
- Adam Svensson
- Jesper Svensson
- Andrew Svoboda
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Brendon Todd
- Alejandro Tosti
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Ryan van Velzen
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Jeremy Wells
- Tim Widing
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Wyatt Worthington II
- Y.E. Yang
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris