Tiger Woods to play The Genesis Invitational

Rust will continue to be a storyline as Woods progresses through 2024. The 82-time PGA TOUR winner has played just seven official TOUR events in the previous three seasons. If he sticks to his schedule, Woods could reach seven events in 2024. That will be contingent on how his body holds up. At the PNC Championship, Woods said his surgically repaired right ankle was pain-free, but he admitted there was some aching in other areas.