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Official

Biltmore Championship AshevilleRight Arrow

1

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-26
R4
-10

-26

1

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-26
R4
-10

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-24
R4
-10

-24

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-24
R4
-10

T3

Ricky Castillo
USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-23
R4
-6

-23

T3

USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-23
R4
-6

T3

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

T3

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-23
R4
-2

T5

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-21
R4
-11

-21

T5

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-21
R4
-11

T5

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

T5

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-21
R4
-6

T7

Zecheng Dou
CHN
Z. Dou
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T7

CHN
Z. Dou
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T7

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-20
R4
-5

-20

T7

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-20
R4
-5

T7

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T7

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

T10

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T10

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T10

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T10

Haotong Li
CHN
H. Li
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

CHN
H. Li
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Marco Penge
ENG
M. Penge
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

ENG
M. Penge
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T15

Jackson Suber
USA
J. Suber
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T15

USA
J. Suber
Tot
-18
R4
-5
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15H AGO

First Tee's Naomi Raymundo, Charlie Haney win pro-junior titles at 2026 PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee

4 Min Read

Impact

Naomi Raymundo (left), partnering with Stewart Cink, won the pro-junior girls’ division, finishing at 18-under par. Charlie Haney (right), partnering with Rory Sabbatini, fired a final-round 59 to win the pro-junior boys’ title, posting 22 under. (First Tee)

Naomi Raymundo (left), partnering with Stewart Cink, won the pro-junior girls’ division, finishing at 18-under par. Charlie Haney (right), partnering with Rory Sabbatini, fired a final-round 59 to win the pro-junior boys’ title, posting 22 under. (First Tee)

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Written by Staff

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – After a week of exciting competition and personal growth, Naomi Raymundo of Salinas, California, and Charlie Haney of Manhattan, Kansas, are the junior winners of the 2026 PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee, an official PGA Tour Champions event, which concluded Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Both junior winners came from behind to claim victory. Raymundo, partnering with Stewart Cink, recorded a final-round 64 to finish 18 under for the tournament. They won the pro-junior girls’ title in a scorecard playoff. Haney, partnering with Rory Sabbatini, fired a final-round 59 to finish 22 under, taking the pro-junior boys’ trophy by one stroke.

For nearly 25 years, the PURE Insurance Championship has provided First Tee participants with the unique opportunity to showcase the golf and life skills they’ve gained through the program. Held at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course, the tournament pairs 80 standout teens with PGA Tour Champions players and amateurs from the business community. The annual event was broadcast internationally on Golf Channel.

"The 80 First Tee juniors who competed this week demonstrated perseverance, character and exceptional talent on the course," said Greg McLaughlin, CEO of First Tee. "We congratulate Naomi and Charlie on their outstanding victory. We are sincerely grateful to PURE Insurance, Chevron, Monterey Peninsula Foundation, PGA Tour Champions, Golf Channel and all of our generous partners for helping make this an unforgettable experience for our participants."

Raymundo is a 17-year-old high school senior with a 3.91 GPA and the only girl on her high school golf team. She is active in her community, recording more than 400 service hours in 2025. She is a junior coach for Special Olympics and First Tee – Monterey County, where she has been involved for 10 years. Raymundo is the second Monterey County participant to claim the pro-junior girls’ title in the last three years, after Nicole Iniakov and Ernie Els teamed up for victory in 2024.

Raymundo said she was “on the edge of my seat” while waiting for the final groups to finish. “There were so many thoughts going through my head: Pebble Beach, PURE Insurance,” she said. “This tournament is something I’ve wanted to do for so many years.”

First Tee – Monterey County participants cheered her on Sunday, following the final group up the fairway. “It shows how much of a family we are,” Raymundo said. “It shows how much of a connection we have, just how much we support each other at First Tee – Monterey County.”

Haney is a 16-year-old high school junior with an impressive golf resume. Currently No. 32 in the AJGA rankings, he is committed to play collegiate golf at Ole Miss. Haney competed at the Drive, Chip and Putt finals at Augusta National in 2023. Haney has a special tie to PGA Tour Champions, having spent time with Manhattan resident Jim Colbert before he passed earlier this year.

“I got to play two amazing golf courses, and this was the best week,” Haney said. “I got to spend time with my dad and all the First Tee participants. I had such a great time with them and met some amazing people.”

Haney has been playing golf for 12 years. “That’s how I grew up through the game was First Tee,” he said. “In summer I’d be up there day until night, and that’s just where I remember being younger and having so much fun. I think that’s why First Tee is so important to me. I’ve had so much fun and learned so many things.”

During the week, First Tee's partners, PURE Insurance and Chevron, celebrated their commitment to First Tee’s mission and raised additional funds to support the First Tee College Scholarship Program through special events. The program pairs select First Tee alumni with a mentor and provides professional development workshops and financial assistance throughout their college experience.

This week, leaders from PURE Insurance surprised Nyah Roccamonte-Clark of First Tee – Metropolitan New York with an invitation to become the newest member of the First Tee College Scholarship Program.

First Tee is a youth development organization that teaches life skills and helps kids and teens build their strength of character through golf. The PURE Insurance Championship is one of several national opportunities provided by First Tee headquarters to encourage and motivate participants as they progress through the program and toward higher education opportunities.

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Official

Biltmore Championship Asheville

1

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-26
R4
-10

-26

1

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-26
R4
-10

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-24
R4
-10

-24

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-24
R4
-10

T3

Ricky Castillo
USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-23
R4
-6

-23

T3

USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-23
R4
-6

T3

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

T3

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-23
R4
-2

T5

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-21
R4
-11

-21

T5

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-21
R4
-11
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