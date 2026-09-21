First Tee's Naomi Raymundo, Charlie Haney win pro-junior titles at 2026 PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee

Raymundo is a 17-year-old high school senior with a 3.91 GPA and the only girl on her high school golf team. She is active in her community, recording more than 400 service hours in 2025. She is a junior coach for Special Olympics and First Tee – Monterey County, where she has been involved for 10 years. Raymundo is the second Monterey County participant to claim the pro-junior girls’ title in the last three years, after Nicole Iniakov and Ernie Els teamed up for victory in 2024.