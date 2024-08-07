Mastercard APGA Tour Championship set for live broadcast with top diverse golfers competing for largest purse in APGA history
The APGA Tour will showcase 48 top diverse professional golfers at the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship from Aug. 12-13 at TPC Sugarloaf. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Event to broaden access to viewers with live broadcast on GKLive.TV, air times Aug. 12 and 13 at 1 p.m. ET
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
ATLANTA — The APGA Tour, committed to bringing greater diversity to the game of golf, will showcase 48 top diverse professional golfers as they compete for the $155,000 purse at the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship. Taking place from Aug. 12-13 at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia, the event promises thrilling competition and a season-long celebration of APGA’s commitment to supporting and developing underrepresented golfers. Several players have recently made significant strides on both the APGA Tour and the PGA TOUR.
“The full season sponsorship of Cisco and the elevated APGA Tour Championship support from Mastercard has enabled our players to live and pursue their big golf dreams,” said Keith Houlemard, CEO of the APGA. “This year’s Tour Championship will be the most exciting ever. With lower scores and more accomplishments, the talent level is fantastic. Combined with TPC Sugarloaf and elevated prize money, all the elements are in place.”
The tournament will also mark the conclusion of the season-long Cisco Cup Series, with the top player receiving $100,000 of the $150,000 bonus pool prize money. For the second year, Mastercard will award the highest purse and first place prize in APGA Tour history. The top World Wide Technology APGA Player Development Program player in the Cisco Cup Standings will also be named the winner of the Mastercard APGA Player Achievement Award and will receive a $50,000 stipend, in addition to other benefits.
Mastercard is a four-year sponsor of the APGA Tour and Mastercard APGA Tour Championship. For the third year in a row, Mastercard will also present the Mastercard APGA Player Achievement Award, which provides development opportunities for the next generation of golfers and includes an additional cash prize.
Both rounds, which begin each day at 8:15 a.m. ET, are scheduled to be streamed on GKLive.TV. Coverage will showcase play from the final three holes in each tournament round. Viewers can catch the live action on Aug. 12 and 13 at 1 p.m. ET. Mastercard has served as an Official Partner of the APGA Tour since 2020, dedicated to advancing a shared vision and culture of belonging within the sport of golf,” said Rustom Dastoor, executive vice president, marketing and communications, Americas, Mastercard. “Our partnership aims to broaden player access and opportunities, fan. experiences and more. This year, we continue to celebrate our commitment to the next generation of fans and players, offering a livestream of the championship, winning purse and development opportunities.”
Earlier this year, Cisco and the APGA Tour announced a partnership expansion that established the worldwide technology leader as the Presenting Partner of the APGA Tour. Cisco’s support includes increased financial investment – which more than tripled the total purse for the season-long performance race – in addition to creating opportunities for APGA Tour players to network with top business executives, industry partners, and others to provide insights, offer advice, and help build relationships to further their careers.
"Cisco’s ongoing support of the APGA Tour reflects our continued commitment to expanding access to the sport of golf as a way to live out our corporate purpose to power an inclusive future for all," stated Rob McQueen, vice president of global sponsorships at Cisco. "As we mark the end of the inaugural Cisco Cup Series, we look forward to continuing to support the exceptional APGA Tour players as they strive to further their careers both on and off the golf course."
Prior to the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship, APGA Tour players will also engage and inspire local youth to play and learn more about golf career pathways, through a golf clinic sponsored by Farmers Insurance. The APGA Foundation Youth Clinic is a longstanding component of APGA Tour events and is aimed at increasing diversity in golf, through its impact on young people from underserved communities. The clinic will feature sessions on mental health and wellness, career development as well as a golf clinic with instruction from APGA Tour players, and will take place Aug. 10 from noon-4:30 p.m. at First Tee - Metro Atlanta. For more information on the APGA Tour and its mission, visit apgatour.org.