WM Phoenix Open, Thunderbirds raise record $17.5M for Arizona charities
3 Min Read
The Thunderbirds, hosts of the WM Phoenix Open presented by Taylor Morrison, announced the 2024 edition of “The People’s Open” raised a tournament record $17.5 million ($17,521,024) for Arizona charities. (Courtesy of WM Phoenix Open)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.– The Thunderbirds – hosts of the WM Phoenix Open presented by Taylor Morrison – announced the 2024 edition of “The People’s Open” raised a tournament record $17.5 million ($17,521,024) for Arizona charities. This marks the seventh time in tournament history the Thunderbirds and the WM Phoenix Open have raised more than $10 million for charity in a single tournament. The previous record was set last year ($14.5 million).
"Thunderbirds Charities and the Thunderbirds are proud to announce this record-breaking charitable donation exceeding $17.5 million from the 2024 WM Phoenix Open that will benefit Arizona charities," said 2024 Tournament Chairman George Thimsen. "The WM Phoenix Open is a key philanthropic event that directly impacts organizations who support those in need, reflecting our ongoing commitment to the Arizona community. The hard work and collaboration with our city and state leaders, PGA TOUR players, sponsors, vendors, volunteers and enthusiastic fans has led to this enormously positive impact on our communities."
The Thunderbirds and the WM Phoenix Open have now raised more than $142 million ($142,112,248)since 2010 when WM was named title sponsor, and more than $208 million ($208,158,814)for Arizona Charitiesin its 89-year history as one of the five longest-running events on the PGA TOUR. In the last nine years alone, the tournament has raised more than $105 million.
“Congratulations to the Thunderbirds on their record-breaking donation to Arizona charities from the 2024 WM Phoenix Open,” said Scott Bradley, WM Four Corners Area Vice President. “In the 15 years WM has served as title sponsor, The Thunderbirds and the WM Phoenix Open have raised more than $142 million for local charities, in turn making our community a better place for all residents.”
The announcement was made at the new Thunderbirds Charities Pediatric Burn Unit within the Diane and Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center - Valleywise Health. Valleywise Health Foundation, a longtime charity partner of The Thunderbirds and Thunderbirds Charities, provides philanthropic support to Valleywise Health programs, education, research and capital improvement projects. Valleywise Health (VH), Arizona’s only public teaching healthcare system serving all regardless of their ability to pay (more than 70 percent of VH patients are financially vulnerable), serves Arizona’s most critical healthcare needs by providing exceptional care, without exception, every patient, every time.
Thunderbirds Charities most recent donation of $500,000 went to Valleywise Health Foundation’s ALL IN Campaign that supports program and patient needs and helps augment voter-approved bonds designated solely for renovating and rebuilding aging facilities. The Halle Arizona Burn Center and Thunderbirds Charities Pediatric Burn Unit is set to open this June. Treating some of the most complex and traumatic burn and wound cases, the Diane and Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center at Valleywise Health is one of the nation’s largest and busiest academic burn centers with approximately 7,000 outpatient visits and more than 1,000 inpatient admissions each year. The new 75,000 square-foot Halle Arizona Burn Center will be a state-of-the-art facility, the epitome of excellence in burn care.
“Thanks to a generous gift from Thunderbirds Charities, the new Thunderbirds Charities Pediatric Burn Unit will be a safe space for children to heal, work through the trauma associated with their injuries, and get back to being a kid," said Kate Fassett, Chief Advancement Officer for Valleywise Health Foundation. "This truly meaningful gift will help children and families for generations to come."
“This long-standing partnership between Valleywise Health and Thunderbirds Charities is so special to us, and we’re immensely grateful for the more than $1.1 million Thunderbirds Charities has given Valleywise Health since 2010,” said Lia Christensen, Chief Administrative Officer at Valleywise Health.