WM Phoenix Open, Thunderbirds raise record $17.5M for Arizona charities

Thunderbirds Charities most recent donation of $500,000 went to Valleywise Health Foundation’s ALL IN Campaign that supports program and patient needs and helps augment voter-approved bonds designated solely for renovating and rebuilding aging facilities. The Halle Arizona Burn Center and Thunderbirds Charities Pediatric Burn Unit is set to open this June. Treating some of the most complex and traumatic burn and wound cases, the Diane and Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center at Valleywise Health is one of the nation’s largest and busiest academic burn centers with approximately 7,000 outpatient visits and more than 1,000 inpatient admissions each year. The new 75,000 square-foot Halle Arizona Burn Center will be a state-of-the-art facility, the epitome of excellence in burn care.