Hundreds gather to celebrate groundbreaking for Lulu’s Place sponsored by TGR Foundation

“My four children and I are deeply committed to honoring Lulu’s legacy and her passionate belief in the power of tennis and other sports to impart valuable life skills that are essential for personal growth and academic success,” said Lulu’s husband and lead donor Doug Kimmelman who is spearheading the project. “Thanks to the support of Mayor Bass, City, County and community leaders, as well as our many philanthropic partners, this ambitious vision that our family dreamed up years ago is now becoming a reality.”