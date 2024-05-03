‘More than a game’ at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 2024 CJ CUP Byron Nelson, hosted May 2-5 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, is truly so much "more than a game." It is a commitment to not only showcasing world-class golf and talented athletes, but also to championing the mental health of children and families. Since 1968, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson has raised an impressive $186 million for Momentous Institute, a leading mental health organization with more than 100 years of experience strengthening the mental health of children and families in the U.S. and around the globe.
Nurturing future leaders and champions
Bridge Kids, an initiative of the title sponsor, CJ Group, provides aspiring golfers an opportunity to experience the game at the highest level. Launched in 2017, the initiative pairs local junior golfers with PGA TOUR pros, offering them firsthand experiences of golf skills and life lessons through Q&A sessions and mini-games. PGA TOUR players Ryan Palmer and Byeong Hun An hosted this year’s event.
“What an honor to be a part of Bridge Kids here at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson," said Palmer. "It is great to see the younger generation getting into the game of golf. That’s the beauty of what we do. Growing the game and seeing these kids out here loving it as much as I do."
At the same time, fifth graders from Momentous School joined professional golfers as their official caddies on No. 7 during Wednesday’s Healthcare Highways Pro-am. Two students from Momentous School were also brought on as junior reporters to bring unique stories with a focus on mental health from the green. This experience drives home the importance of social interaction, physical activity and connection with nature in maintaining mental health.
Building resilience through staff training
Setting a precedent on the PGA TOUR, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson has educated its entire staff on mental health. Through the "Building Your Mental Health Toolkit" program, created and led by Momentous Institute experts, more than 40 employees have been equipped with knowledge on managing stress, staying mentally strong, and supporting others. Mental health training is particularly important for managing the higher levels of stress associated with running a major sporting event.
Supporting mental health services with 'Birdies on 17'
In a generous pledge to support Momentous Institute, the CJ Group has committed to donating $1,000 for every birdie made during the tournament on THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson’s signature par-3 17th hole, Ranch17. The contribution from “Birdies on 17” will directly support Momentous Institute’s work in providing innovative mental health services for children and families.
A symbol of mental health support with 'Green Out' on Saturday
The "Green Out" on Saturday, May 5, will see players, fans and staff sporting green attire or accessories in a collective display of support for mental health awareness. Additionally, players’ caddies will wear custom bibs to highlight their players' tool for staying mentally strong, driving forward meaningful dialogue, and understanding around mental health.
“Having professional athletes at this level recognize and talk about the importance of mental health is critical for helping to end the stigma around the issue,” said Jon Drago, tournament director of THE CJ CUP.
Inspiring mindfulness
This year’s tournament will debut a mental health mindfulness area along the 18th fairway. Fans can relax, take their shoes off and ground themselves in nature. Furthermore, the presence of the “MENTAL HEALTH FORE ALL” photo installation on the No. 18 fairway reminds fans to prioritize their mental health for themselves and others.
This year, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson will be supported by more than 1,300 community volunteers, dedicating their time and skills across a wide range of roles. The Salesmanship Club of Dallas, which launched the tournament in 1968, will make up around 400 of these volunteers.
With the tournament’s storied history of supporting mental health for children and communities, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson proves to be "more than a game" at every level.