‘More than a game’ at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

The 2024 CJ CUP Byron Nelson, hosted May 2-5 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, is truly so much "more than a game." It is a commitment to not only showcasing world-class golf and talented athletes, but also to championing the mental health of children and families. Since 1968, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson has raised an impressive $186 million for Momentous Institute, a leading mental health organization with more than 100 years of experience strengthening the mental health of children and families in the U.S. and around the globe.