Howard University teammates Gregory Odom Jr., Everett Whiten Jr. maintain top spots in Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking

For the first time this season, there has been movement within the top five, with NAIA standout Steve Kibare of Dalton State moving into the fifth spot after a strong start to the spring semester. The University of Texas at El Paso’s Sebastian Sandin, who previously held the fifth and final spot in the ranking, is now seventh. The remainder of the top five players in the rankings include San Jose State University’s Kristopher Stiles and Howard C.M. Mixon in third and fourth place, respectively. Three of the top five players – Odom Jr., Whiten Jr. and Mixon – will participate in the upcoming Bridgestone Collegiate Invitational, March 24-26, at Silverado Country Club in Napa, California.