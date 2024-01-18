PGA TOUR player Alex Smalley joins First Tee as ambassador

Smalley had some experience with First Tee as a youth in North Carolina, but his professional connection to the organization began in 2023 when he played with three First Tee alumni during the pro-am at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte. Smalley, who lives in Greensboro, North Carolina, donated equipment to First Tee – Central Carolina. In his expanded role, Smalley will engage with First Tee participants both virtually and at tournaments, including at The American Express Golf 2024 at La Quinta Country Club in California, where Smalley and First Tee will formally kick off the partnership.