2023 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday raises more than $4.9M for charity

“As we give thanks this time of year, Eat. Learn. Play. is very grateful for our partnership with the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday,” said Chris Helfrich, CEO of Eat. Learn. Play. “The support we receive from the Memorial fuels our partnership with Nationwide Children's Hospital in the Columbus region as well as the work we're leading in our hometown of Oakland. By bringing our villages together around such an iconic golf and charitable platform, we're able to provide critical resources and support to children who need it most.”