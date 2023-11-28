2023 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday raises more than $4.9M for charity
4 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
DUBLIN, Ohio – Officials of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday announced Tuesday that the 48th playing of the prestigious invitational, which concluded June 4, raised more than $4.9 million for charitable organizations in Central Ohio and beyond, including $4.6 million for the Memorial’s collaborating charitable partners, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation and the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation.
It is the second consecutive year that the tournament’s charitable giving total has topped the $4-million mark. Since its inception in 1976, the Memorial has eclipsed $52 million in donations to charity, with nearly $37 million going to Nationwide Children’s.
The 2023 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday marked the second year in which Oakland, California-based Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation was recognized by the Tournament as a charity beneficiary. Eat. Learn. Play. receives general support from the Memorial, with a portion of the official PGA TOUR event’s 2023 charitable proceeds benefiting Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Foundation. Furthermore, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Eat. Learn. Play. collaboratively focus on programs and services that fight to end childhood hunger, improve literacy and access to quality education, and provide safe places for all children to play and be active.
“Philanthropic initiatives have been a core focus for the Memorial from its beginning,” said the Memorial Tournament Executive Director Dan Sullivan. “The Tournament’s enduring dedication to growing its support for community and charity remains a point of pride, especially the Memorial’s collaborating charitable partners, including its more than 48-year relationship with Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the Tournament’s bourgeoning charity partnership with Eat. Learn. Play. The Memorial’s presenting sponsor, Workday, shares the Tournament’s commitment to giving back and provides an added charitable platform that gives the Memorial the opportunity to expand that impact.
“It is also important to recognize the Memorial Tournament’s volunteer corps of over 3,200 strong, in particular the members of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Committee and the more than 2,000 Nationwide Children’s volunteers. The Memorial’s long-standing history of charitable giving in central Ohio and beyond is exemplified by this dedicated and selfless workforce that is an essential ingredient in making the Memorial one of the top tournaments on the PGA TOUR and a must-attend event in central Ohio.”
True to the hearts of Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, one of the primary objectives of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is its genuine focus on charitable giving. Embodied in the Memorial’s lasting relationship with Nationwide Children’s and support of its Memorial Tournament Neonatal Intensive Care Unit along with the Tournament’s growing partnership with the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, the support, care and growth of children is at the center of each campaign and event that these entities jointly execute.
“The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday has been a remarkable partner to us at Nationwide Children’s Hospital for nearly five decades, and its support has made a tremendous impact on countless children’s lives,” said Tim Robinson, CEO of Nationwide Children’s. “We see it every day at the hospital, especially at our Memorial Tournament Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, where funds from the Memorial are helping our most vulnerable patients. And now, with the partnership of Eat. Learn. Play., the Memorial is making a difference in a child’s health that goes far beyond medical care.”
“As we give thanks this time of year, Eat. Learn. Play. is very grateful for our partnership with the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday,” said Chris Helfrich, CEO of Eat. Learn. Play. “The support we receive from the Memorial fuels our partnership with Nationwide Children's Hospital in the Columbus region as well as the work we're leading in our hometown of Oakland. By bringing our villages together around such an iconic golf and charitable platform, we're able to provide critical resources and support to children who need it most.”
Workday, the Memorial Tournament’s presenting sponsor, shares a similar tradition and dedication to philanthropic initiatives. Workday is committed to broadening the impact of its relationship with the Memorial Tournament to support children and families through the valuable work of organizations like Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Eat. Learn. Play.
“For decades the Memorial Tournament has championed important charitable causes that positively impact communities in need,” said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder, co-CEO and chair, Workday. “Through this prestigious event, Workday continues to proudly support the giving legacy of Jack and Barbara Nicklaus and the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, in addition to Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The tournament’s storied history of giving back mirrors Workday’s commitment to improving the lives of children in local communities across the country.”
The 2024 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday will be held June 3-9 at world-renown Muirfield Village Golf Club.