The American Express surpasses $65M in lifetime charitable contributions after another million-dollar year of donations through 2023 event

“Our vision is to end hunger today, tomorrow, and for a lifetime," said FIND Food Bank President/CEO Debbie Espinosa. "As the need continues to grow in the Coachella Valley, this grant award allows FIND to carry out the critical mission work needed to feed our most vulnerable low-income communities as well as provide them with resources and skills necessary to thrive in the future. I am grateful that the Impact Through Golf Foundation has continued to understand and increase its knowledge of the severity of food insecurity in our area. Together, our organizations can make a fundamental and monumental difference in feeding those in need.