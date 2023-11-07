The American Express surpasses $65M in lifetime charitable contributions after another million-dollar year of donations through 2023 event
4 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
LA QUINTA, California -- The American Express celebrated another banner year of seven-figure charitable giving as it announced Tuesday a $1 million donation in connection with the 2023 PGA TOUR tournament to select Coachella Valley organizations. This brings the event’s all-time contributions to more than $65 million since its inception in 1960.
The 65th edition of The American Express will take place Jan. 18-21, 2024, at PGA West's Pete Dye Stadium Course (host course) and Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club.
All charitable donations from the tournament were made through Impact Through Golf, the tournament’s charitable foundation, and distributed to nonprofit organizations that are mostly dedicated to supporting the Coachella Valley in the areas of health and wellness, youth sports, family support, education and homelessness.
“The American Express has always worked to help take care of those within its desert community," said Shiz Suzuki, Vice President Global Brand Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing at American Express. "Alongside the Impact Through Golf foundation, it is our mission to continue this lasting legacy of supporting local organizations which provide meaningful services to Coachella Valley citizens.”
The American Express awarded donations to the following 16 charitable entities at its Community Impact Celebration event Tuesday at La Quinta Country Club:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Desert
- Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City
- Boys & Girls Club of Coachella Valley
- Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs
- Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine
- Desert Sands Educational Foundation
- Family YMCA of the Desert
- First Tee - Coachella Valley
- FIND (Food In Need of Distribution) Food Bank Coachella Valley
- Galilee Center
- Girlfriend Factor
- Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation
- Jewish Family Service of the Desert
- John F. Kennedy Foundation/Ophelia Project
- Martha's Village and Kitchen
- Pueblo Unido.
“It takes a village to execute our high standard of charitable giving to our local desert beneficiaries through our tournament, and we are appreciative of the shared vision and partnership we have with our title sponsor, American Express, in this endeavor,” said Frank Marzano, Chairman of the Impact Through Golf foundation. “We acknowledge all of our committed sponsors, local business partners, volunteers and fans as the collective which enables our PGA TOUR golf tournament to raise funds and thrive in serving the Coachella Valley.”
Family YMCA of the Desert and FIND Food Bank are shining examples of organizations that have become deeply engaged with the Impact Through Golf foundation via The American Express, and have enjoyed a multi-year partnership as a charitable beneficiary.
Family YMCA of the Desert intends to incorporate its grant towards developing a Model Outdoor Classroom for its families that is designed to facilitate and support the importance of tactile, kinetic, visual and sensory experiences.
“To be a leader in our valley with program space that supports the vision and desire of our dedicated team to offer the best to our children and families is a win for all," said Paula Simonds, CEO of Family YMCA of the Desert. "To provide an outdoor environment with a variety of experiential opportunities for those we serve in early education will, without question, offer a memorable learning foundation for their future. The beneficial outcomes of the process from development to implementation will be a journey we look forward to sharing with Impact Through Golf Foundation through The American Express.
“Over the years, I have been a witness to the positive impact of the charitable component and impact provided by this tournament. To have a PGA TOUR tournament in our valley coupled with the awareness of philanthropy it provides on a local, regional, national and worldwide level demonstrates the value and importance of great work being provided by the Family YMCA of the Desert as well as other dedicated nonprofit organizations.”
FIND Food Bank plans on applying its tournament funding toward the creation of a new Workforce Development and Client Services Center, where it will increase its ability to distribute fresh fruits and vegetables and other nutrient-dense foods, as well as provide training in operations and logistics to its low-income clients that help to feed residents in need at FIND’s local distribution sites.
“Our vision is to end hunger today, tomorrow, and for a lifetime," said FIND Food Bank President/CEO Debbie Espinosa. "As the need continues to grow in the Coachella Valley, this grant award allows FIND to carry out the critical mission work needed to feed our most vulnerable low-income communities as well as provide them with resources and skills necessary to thrive in the future. I am grateful that the Impact Through Golf Foundation has continued to understand and increase its knowledge of the severity of food insecurity in our area. Together, our organizations can make a fundamental and monumental difference in feeding those in need.
“Having the support from the Impact Through Golf foundation, host of The American Express, is truly an honor. They exemplify the meaning of corporate social responsibility by not only creating valuable events in our community that bring tourism and jobs but by also ensuring our community remains strong after they leave. Their investment into our new Food Security Campus is a testament to their commitment of sustainability being with us for many years to come.”
The American Express is the first 2024 PGA TOUR regular season event in the continental United States and kicks off the TOUR’s West Coast swing in La Quinta. The tournament features 156 professionals and 156 amateur golfers playing a round each at PGA WEST’s Stadium Course and Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club from Thursday, Jan. 18, through Saturday, Jan. 20, before the final round is played almost exclusively among the pros on the Stadium Course on Sunday, Jan. 21.