Schools announced for inaugural Bridgestone HBCU Invitational

“Bridgestone is committed to making a positive and lasting impact in communities across America, today and for generations to come,” said Caitlyn Ranson, head of partnerships, Bridgestone Americas. “Together with the PGA TOUR, we believe what really matters is bridging the gap to build a stronger, more inclusive golf community both on and off the course. We want to make professional golf more accessible, and the Bridgestone Collegiate Development Program elevates our efforts across the HBCU golf community by continuing to expand equitable access to the game for players, while also introducing the game to new and diverse audiences.”