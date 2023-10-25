Brittany and Billy Horschel launch Horschel Family Foundation

“Billy and I find more joy in helping and watching others succeed than we do ourselves, and we have always dreamed and spoken at length about having our own foundation,” said Brittany Horschel, Founder and President, Horschel Family Foundation. “We have watched from the sidelines as many of our friends have begun theirs, attended handfuls of events and supported many. We have waited in the helm until our time was right, until our hearts and minds were ready to fully invest into the causes that are near and dear to us.