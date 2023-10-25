Brittany and Billy Horschel launch Horschel Family Foundation
2 Min Read
Nonprofit to inspire hope, provide healing, promote health, honor our soldiers
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida– Brittany and Billy Horschel announced today the launch of their Horschel Family Foundation. A launch event took place in front of friends, family and PGA TOUR team members at the PGA TOUR’s Global Home.
The mission of the Horschel Family Foundation is to passionately invest in communities by partnering with organizations that inspire hope, provide healing, promote health and honor our soldiers.
Billy and Brittany Horschel at the PGA TOUR Global Home. (Jennifer Perez/PGA TOUR)
“Billy and I find more joy in helping and watching others succeed than we do ourselves, and we have always dreamed and spoken at length about having our own foundation,” said Brittany Horschel, Founder and President, Horschel Family Foundation. “We have watched from the sidelines as many of our friends have begun theirs, attended handfuls of events and supported many. We have waited in the helm until our time was right, until our hearts and minds were ready to fully invest into the causes that are near and dear to us.
“And now, finally the time is right, and we are beyond excited to announce the beginning of the Horschel Family Foundation. We believe that changing one life alters the footprint left on our earth forever, and hope to help steer the world towards a more healthy, positive, and loving place for future generations to come.”
At the launch event, “A Conversation with Brittany and Billy Horschel,” Brittany Horschel shared her journey of overcoming addiction, and how the foundation is partnering with the PGA TOUR to address substance abuse and mental health opportunities locally in North Florida.
Doug Milne during the Horschel Family Foundation talk at PGA TOUR Global Home. (Jennifer Perez/PGA TOUR)
“As a first step in developing programming to serve our local community and golf family, we are launching the PAR program with the PGA TOUR,” Brittany Horschel said. “The PAR program is designed to help remove barriers that prevent individuals from seeking help – privacy, access, and resources. Through collaboration with the PGA TOUR and various local mental health and addiction specialists, we hope to provide pathways for healing.”
To learn more about how the Horschel Family Foundation will provide healing through its advocacy of addiction recovery, inspire hope with Feeding Northeast Florida, honor our soldiers with K9s for Warriors and promote health through growing the game of golf, please visit www.horschelfamilyfoundation.org.