Actors Michael Peña, Kathryn Newton; gymnast Aly Raisman headline First Tee Leadership Summit in Partnership with PGA TOUR Superstore

FIRST TEE LEADERSHIP SUMMIT PARTICIPANTS – JULY 31-AUG. 4

Name and First Tee Chapter

Jeremiah Aguiniga, First Tee — Greater Chicago

Allison Brown, First Tee — Greater Philadelphia

Jaden Chin, First Tee — San Francisco

Matthew Cook, First Tee — Metro Atlanta

Gabrielle Cunningham, First Tee — Green Valley Ranch (CO)

Mary Kerr, First Tee — Greater Houston

Zoe Kim, First Tee — Orange County (CA)

Sophia Lohr, First Tee — Greater Dallas

Georgia Meysman-Sharpe, First Tee — Colorado Rocky Mountains

Elise Njogu, First Tee — Silicon Valley

Li An Panfil, First Tee — Silicon Valley

Aryana Persaud, First Tee — Central Florida

Harrison Powell, First Tee — North Florida

Joaquin Rodriguez, First Tee — Green Valley Ranch (CO)

David Sandino, First Tee — Florida Gold Coast

Rhea Shetty, First Tee — Tri-Valley (CA)

Randee Tormondsen, First Tee — Utah

Nathan Vertes, First Tee — Florida Gold Coast

Bailey Webb, First Tee — Colorado Rocky Mountains

Jake Zulueta, First Tee — Greater Charlotte



FIRST TEE LEADERSHIP SUMMIT PARTICIPANTS – AUG. 7-11

Name and First Tee Chapter

Rizwaan Bana, First Tee — Orange County (CA)

Aanya Batra, First Tee — Tri-Valley (CA)

Kennedy Bell, First Tee — Greater Austin

Seth Damsgard, First Tee — Minnesota

Peyton DeBruin, First Tee — Greater Houston

Jillian Fatkin, First Tee — Coastal Carolinas

Hailey Hays, First Tee — Coachella Valley

Megan Horacefield, First Tee — Greater Houston

William Inman, First Tee — Savannah

Charli Jones, First Tee — Greater Philadelphia

Rida Karim, First Tee — Greater Washington, DC

Emmy Martinez, First Tee — Greater Dallas

Ethan Miller, First Tee — Greater Washington, DC

Joseph Neddo, First Tee — North Florida

Lorelei O'Donnell, First Tee — Fort Worth

Brandon Quach, First Tee — Raritan Valley (NJ)

Xander Sehgal, First Tee — Greater Washington, DC

Melony Su, First Tee — San Francisco

Christopher Taylor, First Tee — Massachusetts

Claire Young, First Tee — San Francisco