‘I was done’

After just two months in AA meetings back in 2011, I was given an open invitation to lead my group in meetings at any time. It’s strongly encouraged that everyone in AA have a sponsor, which is someone in place 24/7 to help empower, strengthen and, if nothing else, keep someone on the sober track. I was approached by a number of individuals who believed me to be the right person to sponsor them. I was honored – blown away, in fact. I did my best, and think my best was good enough. When it comes to remaining sober, “good enough” is all that matters. It’s everything, in fact.