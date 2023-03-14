TGR Foundation and TGR Design to partner with the Cobbs Creek Foundation in community development project

Founded in 1996 by Woods, TGR Foundation’s mission is to empower students to pursue their passions through education. The TGR Learning Lab at Cobbs Creek will be a 30,000-square-foot education facility serving local students through year-round programming that will expand access to learning and opportunities to explore their career interests. Students at the Learning Lab will gain real-world transferable skills related to careers in STEM and beyond. Dynamic classes planned to be offered include robotics, cyber security, artificial intelligence, multimedia design and more. The Learning Lab will employ a diverse and engaging staff with a passion for developing relationships with the students, parents and educators in the community.