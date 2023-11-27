How it works: World Champions Cup

Each team will consist of six players including the Playing Captain and one non-playing Vice Captain. Two players on each team earned automatic qualification via the World Champions Cup Historical Rankings. Each team features two Chairman’s Selections, picked solely at the Chairman’s discretion. The sixth player on each team is determined by a play-in position given to the top player in the year-end Charles Schwab Cup standings. If any of the players that qualify through the play-in position have already been named to a team as an automatic qualifier or Chairman’s Selection, then the final position for each team becomes a Chairman’s Selection. Vice Captains will serve in a non-playing role and assist the Captains with setting the matchups for each of the World Champions Cup’s six sessions. Should any player sustain an injury and not be able to compete, the Vice Captain will be added to the playing roster for the remainder of the tournament.