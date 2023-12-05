PGA TOUR ChampionsLeaderboardWatchNewsSchwab CupSchedulePlayersStatsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Team USA Captain Jim Furyk withdraws from World Champions Cup competition due to injury

1 Min Read

Latest

Team USA Captain Jim Furyk withdraws from World Champions Cup competition due to injury

Furyk to still sustain captaincy duties throughout event

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    Due to a lingering back injury, Team USA Captain Jim Furyk will not compete in the World Champions Cup, which takes place from Dec. 7-10 at The Concession Golf Club. Furyk will continue his captaincy and attend all tournament events throughout the week. Vice Captain Billy Andrade, four-time winner on the PGA TOUR and three-time winner on the PGA TOUR Champions, will replace him in the lineup.

    “While I was really excited to compete, I’m thrilled to still play a significant role in the inaugural World Champions Cup and fulfill my captaincy for Team USA,” Furyk said. “I am disappointed I will not be able to be on the course as a player, but this is the best course of action given where my back is right now. I know Billy is excited to step in and help Team USA as we try to bring home the World Champions Cup.”

    Furyk, 53, has been struggling with a back injury since early 2022. In July, the 17-time PGA TOUR winner and three-time Champions Tour winner withdrew after the second round of the American Family Insurance Championship.

    “I'm not really in a lot of pain, I'm just not very strong," Furyk said in an interview the following month. "I lost a lot of strength in kind of my right side, and I think it's caused some bad habits in my swing. ... I've been trying to do a lot of PT and get a little stronger. I've had a couple of injections already. Just trying to put the puzzle pieces together and figure it out.”

    Returning to play in August, he closed out his season with T51-T75-T53 finishes and another withdrawal due to injury at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

    PGA TOUR Champions
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.