Team USA Captain Jim Furyk withdraws from World Champions Cup competition due to injury
1 Min Read
Furyk to still sustain captaincy duties throughout event
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Due to a lingering back injury, Team USA Captain Jim Furyk will not compete in the World Champions Cup, which takes place from Dec. 7-10 at The Concession Golf Club. Furyk will continue his captaincy and attend all tournament events throughout the week. Vice Captain Billy Andrade, four-time winner on the PGA TOUR and three-time winner on the PGA TOUR Champions, will replace him in the lineup.
“While I was really excited to compete, I’m thrilled to still play a significant role in the inaugural World Champions Cup and fulfill my captaincy for Team USA,” Furyk said. “I am disappointed I will not be able to be on the course as a player, but this is the best course of action given where my back is right now. I know Billy is excited to step in and help Team USA as we try to bring home the World Champions Cup.”
Furyk, 53, has been struggling with a back injury since early 2022. In July, the 17-time PGA TOUR winner and three-time Champions Tour winner withdrew after the second round of the American Family Insurance Championship.
“I'm not really in a lot of pain, I'm just not very strong," Furyk said in an interview the following month. "I lost a lot of strength in kind of my right side, and I think it's caused some bad habits in my swing. ... I've been trying to do a lot of PT and get a little stronger. I've had a couple of injections already. Just trying to put the puzzle pieces together and figure it out.”
Returning to play in August, he closed out his season with T51-T75-T53 finishes and another withdrawal due to injury at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.