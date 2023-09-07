How it works: Korn Ferry Tour Points List

All professionals who make the cut in a tournament will receive Korn Ferry Tour points for that finish, based on a predetermined formula that allocates points accordingly. Most Korn Ferry Tour events (before the four-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals) use a standardized tie table with 500 points allocated to the winner, 300 points allocated to a solo runner-up, and so on. If there is a tie at a position, the points encapsulating the range of players in the tie are added together and divided accordingly. (Ex: If six players tie for sixth in an event, the total points for solo finishes 6-11 are added together and divided by six, with each player receiving equal points distribution.)