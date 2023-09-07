PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
19H AGO

How it works: Korn Ferry Tour Points List

3 Min Read

How It Works

How it works: Korn Ferry Tour Points List
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Each Korn Ferry Tour player’s ultimate objective is to earn a PGA TOUR card. The most direct way to earn a PGA TOUR card is to finish inside the top 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.

    Here’s a look at the stakes of the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Points List, finalized after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance in mid-October:

    Nos. 1-30: Earn their PGA TOUR card for next season

    Nos. 31-60: Exempt to Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry AND fully exempt on Korn Ferry Tour for next season

    Nos. 61-75: Exempt to Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry AND fully exempt on Korn Ferry Tour for next season

    Nos. 76-85: Exempt to Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry AND conditionally exempt on Korn Ferry Tour for next season

    Nos. 86-100: Exempt to First Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry AND conditionally exempt on Korn Ferry Tour for next season

    Note: All players who make a cut in a Korn Ferry Tour event are exempt into First Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry that fall (can bypass pre-qualifying). Players who finish outside the top 100 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List are not guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour status for the following season.

    (Some players might also be exempt into a later stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, based on other criteria. For all information regarding Q-School eligibility, click here.)

    So how does the Korn Ferry Tour Points List operate?

    All professionals who make the cut in a tournament will receive Korn Ferry Tour points for that finish, based on a predetermined formula that allocates points accordingly. Most Korn Ferry Tour events (before the four-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals) use a standardized tie table with 500 points allocated to the winner, 300 points allocated to a solo runner-up, and so on. If there is a tie at a position, the points encapsulating the range of players in the tie are added together and divided accordingly. (Ex: If six players tie for sixth in an event, the total points for solo finishes 6-11 are added together and divided by six, with each player receiving equal points distribution.)

    Korn Ferry Tour Finals events use a standardized tie table with 600 points allocated to the winner, 330 points allocated to a solo runner-up, and so on. If there is a tie at a position, the points encapsulating the range of players in the tie are added together and divided accordingly.

    After 36 holes of each Korn Ferry Tour event before the season finale, the field cuts to the top 65 players and ties. The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance (75-player field) features no cut.

    The Korn Ferry Tour Points List also orders the reshuffle category, which provides tournament field access for conditional members and resets in certain intervals determined at the start of each season. The Points List also determines the field for the first Korn Ferry Tour Finals event and subsequent Finals events as field sizes are reduced.

    The cumulative Points List awards 30 PGA TOUR cards after the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance in mid-October.

    Points allocation (before Korn Ferry Tour Finals)

    Finish (solo)Points
    1500
    2300
    3190
    4135
    5110
    6100
    790
    885
    980
    1075
    1170
    1265
    1360
    1457
    1555
    1653
    1751
    1849
    1947
    2045
    2143
    2241
    2339
    2437
    2535.5
    2634
    2732.5
    2831
    2929.5
    3028
    3126.5
    3225
    3323.5
    3422
    3521
    3620
    3719
    3818
    3917
    4016
    4115
    4214
    4313
    4412
    4511
    4610.5
    4710
    489.5
    499
    508.5
    518
    527.5
    537
    546.5
    556
    565.8
    575.6
    585.4
    595.2
    605
    614.8
    624.6
    634.4
    644.2
    654

    Points allocation (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)

    Finish (solo)Points
    1600
    2330
    3210
    4150
    5120
    6110
    7100
    894
    988
    1082
    1177
    1272
    1368
    1464
    1561
    1659
    1757
    1855
    1953
    2051
    2148.733
    2246.467
    2344.2
    2441.933
    2540.233
    2638.533
    2736.833
    2835.133
    2933.433
    3031.733
    3130.033
    3228.333
    3326.633
    3424.933
    3523.8
    3622.667
    3721.533
    3820.4
    3919.267
    4018.133
    4117
    4215.867
    4314.733
    4413.6
    4512.467
    4611.9
    4711.333
    4810.767
    4910.2
    509.633
    519.067
    528.5
    537.933
    547.367
    556.8
    566.573
    576.347
    586.12
    595.893
    605.667
    615.44
    625.213
    634.987
    644.76
    654.533
    664.307
    674.08
    683.853
    693.627
    703.4
    713.287
    723.173
    733.06
    742.947
    752.833
