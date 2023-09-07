How it works: Korn Ferry Tour Points List
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Each Korn Ferry Tour player’s ultimate objective is to earn a PGA TOUR card. The most direct way to earn a PGA TOUR card is to finish inside the top 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.
Here’s a look at the stakes of the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Points List, finalized after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance in mid-October:
Nos. 1-30: Earn their PGA TOUR card for next season
Nos. 31-60: Exempt to Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry AND fully exempt on Korn Ferry Tour for next season
Nos. 61-75: Exempt to Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry AND fully exempt on Korn Ferry Tour for next season
Nos. 76-85: Exempt to Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry AND conditionally exempt on Korn Ferry Tour for next season
Nos. 86-100: Exempt to First Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry AND conditionally exempt on Korn Ferry Tour for next season
Note: All players who make a cut in a Korn Ferry Tour event are exempt into First Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry that fall (can bypass pre-qualifying). Players who finish outside the top 100 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List are not guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour status for the following season.
(Some players might also be exempt into a later stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, based on other criteria. For all information regarding Q-School eligibility, click here.)
So how does the Korn Ferry Tour Points List operate?
All professionals who make the cut in a tournament will receive Korn Ferry Tour points for that finish, based on a predetermined formula that allocates points accordingly. Most Korn Ferry Tour events (before the four-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals) use a standardized tie table with 500 points allocated to the winner, 300 points allocated to a solo runner-up, and so on. If there is a tie at a position, the points encapsulating the range of players in the tie are added together and divided accordingly. (Ex: If six players tie for sixth in an event, the total points for solo finishes 6-11 are added together and divided by six, with each player receiving equal points distribution.)
Korn Ferry Tour Finals events use a standardized tie table with 600 points allocated to the winner, 330 points allocated to a solo runner-up, and so on. If there is a tie at a position, the points encapsulating the range of players in the tie are added together and divided accordingly.
After 36 holes of each Korn Ferry Tour event before the season finale, the field cuts to the top 65 players and ties. The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance (75-player field) features no cut.
The Korn Ferry Tour Points List also orders the reshuffle category, which provides tournament field access for conditional members and resets in certain intervals determined at the start of each season. The Points List also determines the field for the first Korn Ferry Tour Finals event and subsequent Finals events as field sizes are reduced.
The cumulative Points List awards 30 PGA TOUR cards after the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance in mid-October.
Points allocation (before Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
|Finish (solo)
|Points
|1
|500
|2
|300
|3
|190
|4
|135
|5
|110
|6
|100
|7
|90
|8
|85
|9
|80
|10
|75
|11
|70
|12
|65
|13
|60
|14
|57
|15
|55
|16
|53
|17
|51
|18
|49
|19
|47
|20
|45
|21
|43
|22
|41
|23
|39
|24
|37
|25
|35.5
|26
|34
|27
|32.5
|28
|31
|29
|29.5
|30
|28
|31
|26.5
|32
|25
|33
|23.5
|34
|22
|35
|21
|36
|20
|37
|19
|38
|18
|39
|17
|40
|16
|41
|15
|42
|14
|43
|13
|44
|12
|45
|11
|46
|10.5
|47
|10
|48
|9.5
|49
|9
|50
|8.5
|51
|8
|52
|7.5
|53
|7
|54
|6.5
|55
|6
|56
|5.8
|57
|5.6
|58
|5.4
|59
|5.2
|60
|5
|61
|4.8
|62
|4.6
|63
|4.4
|64
|4.2
|65
|4
Points allocation (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
|Finish (solo)
|Points
|1
|600
|2
|330
|3
|210
|4
|150
|5
|120
|6
|110
|7
|100
|8
|94
|9
|88
|10
|82
|11
|77
|12
|72
|13
|68
|14
|64
|15
|61
|16
|59
|17
|57
|18
|55
|19
|53
|20
|51
|21
|48.733
|22
|46.467
|23
|44.2
|24
|41.933
|25
|40.233
|26
|38.533
|27
|36.833
|28
|35.133
|29
|33.433
|30
|31.733
|31
|30.033
|32
|28.333
|33
|26.633
|34
|24.933
|35
|23.8
|36
|22.667
|37
|21.533
|38
|20.4
|39
|19.267
|40
|18.133
|41
|17
|42
|15.867
|43
|14.733
|44
|13.6
|45
|12.467
|46
|11.9
|47
|11.333
|48
|10.767
|49
|10.2
|50
|9.633
|51
|9.067
|52
|8.5
|53
|7.933
|54
|7.367
|55
|6.8
|56
|6.573
|57
|6.347
|58
|6.12
|59
|5.893
|60
|5.667
|61
|5.44
|62
|5.213
|63
|4.987
|64
|4.76
|65
|4.533
|66
|4.307
|67
|4.08
|68
|3.853
|69
|3.627
|70
|3.4
|71
|3.287
|72
|3.173
|73
|3.06
|74
|2.947
|75
|2.833