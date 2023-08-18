How it works: Korn Ferry Tour Finals

The reimagined Korn Ferry Tour Finals format, new in 2023, featured reduced fields each event (156, 144, 120, 75 players), with eligibility determined by the cumulative Points List into the event. For the first three Finals events, the Points List will extend as needed to fill the field, if eligible players do not compete. The Korn Ferry Tour Championship field will not extend beyond the No. 75 player on the Points List into the week.