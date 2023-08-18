How it works: Korn Ferry Tour Finals
30 PGA TOUR cards awarded after Korn Ferry Tour Championship
The four-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals brings the season-long points race to a dramatic close, as 30 PGA TOUR cards are awarded at the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance in mid-October.
The reimagined Korn Ferry Tour Finals format, new in 2023, featured reduced fields each event (156, 144, 120, 75 players), with eligibility determined by the cumulative Points List into the event. For the first three Finals events, the Points List will extend as needed to fill the field, if eligible players do not compete. The Korn Ferry Tour Championship field will not extend beyond the No. 75 player on the Points List into the week.
2023 Korn Ferry Tour Finals schedule
|Field size
|Date
|Tournament
|City, State
|Purse
|156
|Aug. 24-27
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|Boise, Idaho
|$1.5M
|144
|Sept. 14-17
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|College Grove, Tennessee
|$1.5M
|120
|Sept. 21-24
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|Columbus, Ohio
|$1.5M
|75 (no cut)
|Oct. 5-8
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|Newburgh, Indiana
|$1.5M
Each Korn Ferry Tour Finals event features elevated points, with 600 points awarded to the winner (compared to 500 points in a standard tournament week), featuring increased volatility as the chase for PGA TOUR membership unfolds.
The top 75 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List after the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship are guaranteed fully exempt Korn Ferry Tour membership in 2024.
The top 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
First introduced in 2013, the Korn Ferry Tour Finals previously comprised the top 75 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List and Nos. 126-200 on the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup standings (as well as non-members and medical extensions) in a series to determine 25 TOUR cards, in addition to 25 cards from the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List (these latter players competed in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to better their position on the TOUR Priority Ranking).
The reimagined system is similar to the FedExCup Playoffs in the sense that overall field size is reduced after each event as the series progresses. In the previous iteration of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, all participants were eligible for all events, with no field reduction between events.
Eligibility in the first Korn Ferry Tour Finals event is determined by a season-long points race across 22 events, culminating at the Magnit Championship in August.
The first Finals event, the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron in late August, features a field of 156 players. This field will extend beyond the No. 156 player on the Points List as needed.
The second Finals event, the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation in mid-September, features a field of 144 players. This field will extend beyond the No. 144 player on the Points List as needed.
The third Finals event, the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in late September, features a field of 120 players. This field will extend beyond the No. 120 player on the Points List as needed.
The top 75 on the cumulative season-long standings after the third Finals event gain access to the fourth Finals event, the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance in mid-October. This field will not extend beyond the No. 75 player on the Points List into the week.