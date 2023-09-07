How it works: Earning a PGA TOUR card from the Korn Ferry Tour

Effective in 2023, the Finals has been reimagined – once again a four-event series, but only comprising the top players on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Points List. The first Finals event will feature 156 players, with the field size reducing to 144, 120 and 75 players respectively as the series progresses to its conclusion. The FedExCup standings are no longer criteria for Korn Ferry Tour Finals eligibility.