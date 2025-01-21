Horses for Courses: Jason Day seeks third Farmers Insurance Open title at Torrey Pines
6 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The second stop on the West Coast Swing is Torrey Pines Golf Club on the coast of California near San Diego. Comprised of the South Course and the North Course, the field of 156 players will play 18 holes on each layout over the first two rounds. Those residing in the top 65 after two rounds, including ties, will play the final 36 holes on the South Course. Remember, for the fourth straight year, the action begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday.
The horse for the course at Torrey Pines, Jason Day (+2500), has tamed the South Course twice and sits in third place on the all-time money list at the Farmers Insurance Open. Cashing 10 times from 15 starts, including seven times in the top 10, his worst payday since 2013 is T16. The short game artist saves plenty of strokes from the overseed rough around the greens and flourished during his career on Poa annua greens. Veteran Brandt Snedeker (+50000), the only other two-time winner playing, has secured more top-10 paydays (8) and won more money.
The host of the 2008 and 2021 U.S. Open, Torrey Pines South will be the longest course used on the PGA TOUR this season. Tipping at 7,765 yards for the sixth straight edition on the cliffs above the Pacific Ocean, the par 72 plays as one of the most difficult tracks annually. The tight fairways, framed by four-plus inches of rough, are barely found over 50 percent of the time. Poa annua green complexes, averaging 5,000 square feet, are below average in size and are prepped to run 13 feet or better on the Stimpmeter. The length is prevalent across the board. Nine of the 10 par 4s play longer than 437 yards. Of the four par 5s, half stretch over 600 yards. The par 3s tip at 200 yards or better, save for No. 8.
Farmers Insurance Open: Weighing course history verses current form this week
In a decade of appearances, Tony Finau (+2200) has profited nine times. All of his paydays are T24 or better, including six within the top 10, and he has packed up early just once. Cashing T6 in 2024 after T9 in 2023, the big hitter from Utah is playing in his 11th consecutive Farmers Insurance Open. While he has not found the winner’s circle yet, his strength of “smash it-find it-smash it again” gives him an extra gear that not everyone has. Toss in 10 years of course knowledge and he’s a must-have this week.
A winner in 2023, Max Homa (+3300) has played the South Course in 15-under over the last two editions, the best of any players entered. The California native, a four-time winner in the Golden State, has also lifted the trophy previously at Riviera and Quail Hollow, two other demanding tee-to-green courses. The West Coast players who grew up on Poa/Bent greens have the advantage this week. In his last five events at Torrey Pines, he’s cashed T18 or better in four, including T9 in 2020.
Each participant will play one loop on the much easier North Course. Renovated by Tom Weiskopf in 2017, the tight fairways, four inches of overseeded ryegrass rough, and par 72 match the South Course. Playing only 7,258 yards and providing Bent/Poa green complexes averaging 6,000 square feet, the North is the better scoring chance (almost two shots or better annually) of the first two rounds.
- While the South has ranked the hardest non-major layout in two of the last four seasons, the North has registered in the top 10 of easiest tracks played three out of the last four editions.
- Five of the last six winners of the event have started the week on the less demanding loop that has played almost two shots easier than the South over the last five years.
- Brandt Snedeker is the only winner since 2010 who did not sign for a round in the 60s on the North Course.
Since his rookie season in 2011, Keegan Bradley (+2200) has missed this event just once and has made the cut in all but one of those starts. Ball-striking has been his calling card, and his results have followed in Southern California. Finishing runner-up to Homa in 2023, he added his third top-five payday in six events, and the Ryder Cup Captain has cashed over seven straight editions.
The last player to feast on both courses was Justin Rose (+8000) in 2019. Perfect weather (read: lack of wind) allowed the Englishman to pick apart both tracks and an opening 36 holes of 63-66 before closing 69-69 for 21-under, one off the event scoring record. The Englishman’s victory was his third consecutive result in the top 10. After missing the weekend in defense in 2020, he returned to cash T6 in 2022. Day and Snedeker are the only two players who have earned more than Rose.
As evidenced by the 2024 event, experience is not a requirement to win or contend. Champion Matthieu Pavon (+12000), making just his 11th TOUR start and only third with a TOUR card, was one of three European debutants to sign for a top-10 payday. Joining Luke List, he became the second player in three years to win for the first time on TOUR at Torrey Pines. Like five of the last six winners, the Frenchman ranked in the top five in SG: Approach the Green (3rd) and top 10 in SG: Putting (5th). Every winner in the last decade, except for the weather event of 2016, has ranked in the top 10 in Bogey Avoidance. Pavon is the fifth international winner in the last eight tournaments.
- The last seven winners were in their 30s.
- Eight of the last 10 events were decided by two shots or less, including three playoffs.
- The last 10 events have featured a cut of even or better.
Oddsmaker’s extras
Luke List (+20000): The 2022 winner is comfortable on the cliffs. Making his 11th start and 10th in a row, he has cashed in seven straight events, including T10 in 2021 and T12 in 2018. His streak of three consecutive T25 or better finishes cooled with T50 in 2024.
Will Zalatoris (+2200): The home of his PGA TOUR debut in 2018, the 2022 runner-up in a playoff also owns T7 in 2021 and T13 in 2024. He made the fewest bogeys (five) last season, including just three on the South Course.
Hideki Matsuyama (+1100): Making his 12th consecutive start, the winner earlier this season at The Sentry has cashed in eight consecutive events, including T13 in 2024 and T9 in 2023. With his power and TOUR-leading short game (2024 stats), it is surprising he has not won here.
Patrick Rodgers (+8000): The former Stanford man has only made the cut four times in nine visits, but he has cashed in the top 10 three times, including T9 in 2024.
Sungjae Im (+1800): Cashing in his first five visits, including T6 in 2022 and T4 in 2023, the Korean missed the cut by a shot last year.
Stat packs
Players listed are in the field this week; 2024 season stats
|Rank
|Player
|3
|Patrick Fishburn
|T4
|Henrik Norlander
|6
|Doug Ghim
|7
|Aaron Rai
|8
|Greyson Sigg
|10
|Andrew Novak
|11
|Ben Silverman
|13
|Ben Griffin
|14
|Chan Kim
|15
|Andrew Putnam
Tough to hit fairways, four inches of rough, and bumpy, slick Poa annua greens will demand concentration in all phases. Take your medicine, move on. The fewer missed greens in regulation and three putts will help.
Players listed are in the field this week; 2024 season stats
|Rank
|Player
|3
|Hideki Matsuyama
|4
|Tony Finau
|7
|Kurt Kitayama
|8
|Keith Mitchell
|9
|Aaron Rai
|12
|Doug Ghim
|14
|Si Woo Kim
|15
|Ludvig Aberg
|16
|Chan Kim
|18
|Jhonattan Vegas
Playing from the fairway this week will provide the foundation to attack hole locations and score. Missing the narrow strips of short grass requires digging it out of the overseeded rye and finding the small greens. Doing so with more lofted clubs is an advantage. Short-game experts have flourished here over the years as well.
Players listed are in the field this week; 2024 season stats
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Taylor Montgomery
|2
|Max Greyserman
|3
|Mackenzie Hughes
|5
|Taylor Pendrith
|7
|Jacob Bridgeman
|8
|Ben Silverman
|9
|Jason Day
|10
|Thomas Detry
|11
|Vince Whaley
|13
|Pierceson Coody
The Poa annua surfaces, running at 13 feet on the Stimpmeter, will require extra attention from distance and from inside 3 feet. Three-putting is a common occurrence for those who fall asleep or do not judge the speed correctly. Grinding out putts under 10 feet to keep the squares to a minimum goes a long way.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.