Horses for Courses: Jason Day seeks third Farmers Insurance Open title at Torrey Pines

As evidenced by the 2024 event, experience is not a requirement to win or contend. Champion Matthieu Pavon (+12000), making just his 11th TOUR start and only third with a TOUR card, was one of three European debutants to sign for a top-10 payday. Joining Luke List, he became the second player in three years to win for the first time on TOUR at Torrey Pines. Like five of the last six winners, the Frenchman ranked in the top five in SG: Approach the Green (3rd) and top 10 in SG: Putting (5th). Every winner in the last decade, except for the weather event of 2016, has ranked in the top 10 in Bogey Avoidance. Pavon is the fifth international winner in the last eight tournaments.