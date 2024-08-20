Horses for Courses: Patrick Cantlay might be BMW Championship specialist

Labelling Patrick Cantlay (+1800) as a horse for the EVENT would be accurate for the BMW Championship. Winning his first FedExCup Playoffs event outside Baltimore in 2021 at Caves Valley, he defended the title the following year in 2022 at the Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. Like Castle Pines, those two tracks were in play for the first time in the Playoffs. The 2021 FedExCup champion posted 27-under at Caves Valley to set the event scoring record and has an excellent record on Bent/Poa and at Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club. Playing seven BMW Championships on six different courses, the Californian has won twice, was the runner-up in 2019, and has cashed T15 or better in six of seven.