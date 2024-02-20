Horses for Courses: Reigning champion Tony Finau headlines Vidanta Vallarta

The only player who has beaten Tony Finau (+800) in the last two seasons at this event is not in the field this week. Winning by three shots on 24-under last year, the big-hitter will be looking for his seventh TOUR win and first victory in defense. After firing a round of 71 on his first loop, the next seven trips around Vidanta Vallarta have resulted in 40-under par for the big hitter. Signing for just seven bogeys and one double, he’s more than comfortable on this track.