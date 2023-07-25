Horses for Courses: Tony Finau flies high in the Twin Cities

Cameron Champ (+8000) proved to be a quick study, winning on just his second visit in 2021 after missing the cut in his debut in 2019. Leading the field in SG: Putting, the big hitter from California took advantage of his opportunities on the greens. Posting all four rounds in the 60s, he’s the only winner to rank outside the top six in GIR (T22). Defending the title in 2022, he dug a hole with 75 in Round 1, his third round of 74 or worse from three starts, before rallying to cash T16. Half of his 10 career rounds have posted 67 or better.