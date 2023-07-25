Horses for Courses: Tony Finau flies high in the Twin Cities
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The annual summer migration from two weeks in Europe returns from across the pond to The Land of 10,000 Lakes. The fifth edition of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in the Minneapolis suburb of Blaine features the penultimate chance to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.
The field of 156 participating will be playing the Par-71 at 7,431 yards for the third consecutive season. The purse of $7.8 million includes the winner collecting $1.404 million, plus 500 important FedExCup points.
Co-favorite Tony Finau (+1600) has played all four previous editions in Minnesota. Winning the title by three shots in record-setting fashion (margin of victory) last year jump-started an excellent run of form. The layout at TPC Twin Cities has always fit his eye. On top of his victory last season, he ran T3 in 2020. Completing 16 rounds over the four years, he’s signed 14 times in the 60s and boasts a 67.69 scoring average (53 under). His only round above par was 72 in 2021 (T28), the worst of the bunch.
Tony Finau's Round 4 highlights from 3M Open
Cameron Champ (+8000) proved to be a quick study, winning on just his second visit in 2021 after missing the cut in his debut in 2019. Leading the field in SG: Putting, the big hitter from California took advantage of his opportunities on the greens. Posting all four rounds in the 60s, he’s the only winner to rank outside the top six in GIR (T22). Defending the title in 2022, he dug a hole with 75 in Round 1, his third round of 74 or worse from three starts, before rallying to cash T16. Half of his 10 career rounds have posted 67 or better.
Emiliano Grillo (+2500) needed two rounds to loosen up on his 2020 debut before storming home 64-65 to jump on the podium (T3). The Argentine didn’t find the same magic the following season (MC) but played in the final pairing last year. Sitting four shots back heading into Sunday, he posted an even-par 71 in blustery conditions to share second place. From 10 rounds at TPC Twin Cities, he’s posted five at 67 or better.
Sungjae Im (+1600) made a pit stop here on his way back from St Andrews last year and shared second place with Grillo. After collecting T15 on debut in 2019, posting 14 under, the Korean returned last season to see that same total cash a tie for second. With eight rounds under his belt, he’s never opened with anything but 65 and has not posted any rounds above 70. Circling 22 birdies last year was the second-best total of the week.
Canadian Adam Hadwin (+3500) adds to the international flavor this week as he’s posted a pair of top-10 paydays from three starts. Opening 64-66 at the inaugural event, he sat just one shot off the 54-hole lead before cashing solo fourth. Returning in 2021, he opened 67-65 and shared the 36-hole-lead before 73-68 on the weekend knocked him back to T6. A share of 38th place last year with two rounds of par or worse is his only result outside of the top 10. Half of his rounds have produced 67 or better.
Adam Hadwin sinks 25-footer for birdie at 3M Open
Only five players have won more money at this event, and three of them are listed above. After missing the cut on debut, Adam Long (+15000) tried to run down eventual champion Michael Thompson (not entered) on the weekend. Closing with 63-64, he missed by two shots but secured solo second. In the last two seasons he posted 15-under aggregate, cashing T25 in 2021 and T16 last year.
Scott Piercy (+25000) has mixed history playing on this 2000 Arnold Palmer design. In the inaugural event, he set the course record of 62 before eventually cashing T15. After MC-T71 the following two years, he returned to his 2019 form last year. Opening 65-64-66 and establishing the 54-hole record, his four-shot lead on Sunday evaporated after posting 76 to tie for fourth.
Oddsmaker's Extra
(cuts made/appearances)
Hideki Matsuyama (1/2; +1800): Let’s try this again. His debut of T7 in 2019 included an opening round 64. Last year he opened with 77 and then withdrew before Round 2. Health is not a concern this time around.
Alex Noren (1/1; +6600): His 2020 debut included 66-66 on the weekend to share third. The first two rounds of 69-67 weren’t bad either! The successful debut included just three bogeys.
Greyson Sigg (1/1; +8000): Shot 64 in Round 3 of his debut last season and eventually shared seventh place. Sat T6 in GIR.
Greyson Sigg makes birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open
Callum Tarren (1/1; +12500): The Englishman posted the lowest round of the week last year, firing 63 in Round 2.
Tom Hoge (3/4; +6600): The North Dakota native won the Minnesota state amateur in back-to-back years in 2009 and 2010 and has an affinity for golf in this area. After cashing T23 on debut in 2019, he posted his best finish, T4, last year on 13-under.
James Hahn (1/2; +20000): Posting his best two rounds from six, the two-time TOUR winner closed 67-65 last year to share fourth. His round of 65 on Sunday was the lowest round of the day.
Keith Mitchell (2/3; +4500): Returning for the first time since 2021, he will look to improve on solo fifth from that same season. Rounds of 66-67 to close that season were his best two consecutive rounds. Of his 10 rounds in the books, eight are in red figures.
Richy Werenski (2/4; +50000): In 2020, he opened with 63 to lead the field. Sharing the 36 and 54-hole leads, the former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket played from the final group on Sunday. The only player in the top 27 to post a round of 70 (or worse), he cashed in a logjam at third place with eight other players.
Robby Shelton (1/2; +25000): Posting five of six rounds in the 60s, his 64 to close in 2020 vaulted him into T3.
Cam Davis (3/4; +3300): The Australian has never cashed inside the top 10, but he’s only posted one round above par from 16 chances. With finishes of T16, T28, and T12, 28-under is the aggregate in the last three visits.
Chesson Hadley (2/4; +15000): I’m always interested when a guy shows up every year. Cashing tenth place by himself last year is the best of the four visits and his first with multiple rounds in the 60s. #Trending.
J.T. Poston (2/2; +4500): Playing great golf in the Midwest was highlighted by a victory at the Quad Cities last summer. Featuring a pair of rounds of 66 on debut for T28 in 2021, he returned last year after his win at John Deere, posted 64 in Round 3, and secured T11.
Doug Ghim (2/3; +8000): Sat just one shot off second place after 54 holes last season before his chances blew away in the wind with 77 on Sunday for T16. Even with 77 on the ledger, his scoring average is 69.00, and includes seven of 10 rounds at 68 or better.
Hank Lebioda (3/4; +50000): All three paydays have gone for T34 or better. The only time he missed the weekend was a WD after posting 69-69. His scoring average is 68.57.
Streaking
Brice Garnett (4/4; +40000): The range of paydays runs from T16 to T31, proving his comfortability around these parts. His 16 previous rounds include 14 at par or better, with 11 of those 68 or better.
Michael Gligic (3/3; +75000): Making the weekend in the last three years, rounds of 71 or better have been posted in nine of 12 chances. His worst round is 72 twice.
Patton Kizzire (4/4; +20000): Nothing better than T34. Nothing worse than T49.
Aaron Baddeley (3/3; +30000): Debut in 2020 included rounds of 64 and 66 for T23, his best of three trips the last three seasons.
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.