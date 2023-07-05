TPC Deere Run provides an annual stage for youthful exuberance
Young talent will look to continue to thrive at the John Deere Classic
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The Quad Cities’ annual summertime spectacular at TPC Deere Run blasts off this week with the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. Defending champ J.T. Poston (+4500) leads the field of 156 at the par-71 (7,286-yard) layout as he looks to become the first player since Steve Stricker (2009-11) to defend the title. Poston’s fifth attempt was the charm last season as his victory is his only payday in the top 60. His streak of rounds in the 60s is now five.
Lucas Glover (+6600) lifted the trophy in 2021 for his first win on TOUR since 2011. The highlights included 63 in Round 2 and a closing round of 64. The veteran, who has cashed in eight of 13 visits, became the first winner since 2012 not to be in their 20s. With T25 in 2018 and T10 in 2019, he paid off the run, winning by two shots, before 74-66 MC last season.
Lucas Glover's Round 2 highlights from John Deere
Only two winners this century picked up the winning check when making their first tournament visit. Dylan Frittelli (+25000) made exactly one bogey in his four rounds in 2019, posting 21 under and won by two shots. The South African became just the second international winner since John Senden in 2006. Frittelli extended the run, at the time, of three consecutive first-time winners on TOUR at this event. After an MC in his defense, he bounced back last year to sign for T30.
The year before Frittelli’s victory, Michael Kim (+6600) stormed home to win by EIGHT, setting the tournament record for margin of victory. His winning total of 27-under 257 also set the tournament scoring record. Posting 30 birdies against only three bogeys, Kim’s worst round of the week was 66 on Sunday. In his last two visits since his victory, he hasn’t matched or broken par in four rounds.
The streak is now at 14 for the man who considers this his fifth major annually. The last time 2012 winner Zach Johnson (+10000) missed the weekend across the river from his native Iowa was in 2007. From 2009 through 2017 he posted T5 or better in seven of nine attempts, including his win. From 2009 through 2018 he didn’t post a round over par. In his 74 rounds career, 64 are par or better.
Oddsmaker's Extra
(cuts made/appearances)
Ryan Moore (12/13; +15000): The only time the 2016 winner has missed the cut was defending his title. He almost added his name to the likes of Jordan Spieth and Steve Stricker, the only multiple winners this century, but fell two shots short of Glover in 2021. With four career top 10s and three consecutive T25 paydays, Moore knows his way around the TPC Deere Run layout.
Adam Schenk (2/4; +2800): After an MC on debut, he bounced back with T6 in 2019 followed by T4 in 2020. Of 11 career rounds, six have posted 67 or better.
Andrew Landry (4/5; +40000): T8 debut in 2016 was followed by a solo third in 2019. The Texan sat one shot off the 36-hole lead in 2019 and played in the final group on Sunday. His streak of four consecutive paydays ended last season with a WD after one round.
Russell Henley (3/3; +1400): Made his debut here during his rookie season in 2014 and didn’t return until 2019. The five-year layoff didn’t bother him as he closed with 61 to finish solo second. Returning for the 2021 edition, he missed the top 10 by a shot as he carded four more rounds in the 60s for T11.
Sam Ryder (4/4; +10000): Won the “B-Flight” on debut in 2018 as he finished eight shots behind Kim, who ran away from everyone. He’s played every event since and 14 of his 16 rounds have produced red figures.
Patrick Rodgers (6/9; +4000): His streak is now at five with four registering T30 or better. The runner-up in 2017 has cashed five of his six checks at T30 or better. Over his last 18 rounds, 17 have posted in red figures.
Patrick Rodgers aces No. 3 at John Deere
OWGR Top 50 (entered this week)
|OWGR Ranking/Player
|Cuts Made/Starts
|Odds
|JDC Best/Notes
|19 Cameron Young
|0-0
|+1800
|First appearance.
|29 Russell Henley
|3-3
|+1400
|61 in Round 4 in 2019.
|34 Denny McCarthy
|2-4
|+1400
|Sat 16-under after 54 holes last year before T6.
|37 Sepp Straka
|1-2
|+5500
|T26 2019 debut included 64.
|41 Chris Kirk
|5-6
|+3300
|T23 2018 last visit. T22 best finish twice.
|42 Emiliano Grillo
|1-1
|+2800
|T2 on debut last year with rounds of 64, 65.
|45 Nick Taylor
|3-7
|+4000
|T28, T33 and T34.
|47 Taylor Moore
|1-1
|+2800
|T24 debut last year.
|50 Seamus Power
|4-4
|+4000
|15 of 16 rounds in the 60s; T8 2021 last visit.
