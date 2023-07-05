TPC Deere Run provides an annual stage for youthful exuberance

Only two winners this century picked up the winning check when making their first tournament visit. Dylan Frittelli (+25000) made exactly one bogey in his four rounds in 2019, posting 21 under and won by two shots. The South African became just the second international winner since John Senden in 2006. Frittelli extended the run, at the time, of three consecutive first-time winners on TOUR at this event. After an MC in his defense, he bounced back last year to sign for T30.