Horses for Courses: Saddle Spieth at Colonial this week

Giddy up and ride Texan Jordan Spieth (+1400) at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, as it hosts a TOUR event for the 78th consecutive season. The 7,209 yards and par 70 have been the same on the scorecard since the 2016 edition when Spieth brought home the title. This year will be the last chance the field of 120 have to tame "Hogan's Alley" in this form. Gil Hanse will renovate this 1936 John Bredemus-Perry Maxwell classic after the conclusion of play. Spieth will be sad to see it go as his 67.75 scoring average is the best in tournament history, and he's never MC in 10 tries. Posting eight top 10 paydays from 10 visits, three have been second or T2. His other two checks are T14 and T32. The man from the Metroplex will look to add his name to the list of multiple winners here.