Horses for Courses: Saddle Spieth at Colonial this week

Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
Giddy up and ride Texan Jordan Spieth (+1400) at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, as it hosts a TOUR event for the 78th consecutive season. The 7,209 yards and par 70 have been the same on the scorecard since the 2016 edition when Spieth brought home the title. This year will be the last chance the field of 120 have to tame "Hogan's Alley" in this form. Gil Hanse will renovate this 1936 John Bredemus-Perry Maxwell classic after the conclusion of play. Spieth will be sad to see it go as his 67.75 scoring average is the best in tournament history, and he's never MC in 10 tries. Posting eight top 10 paydays from 10 visits, three have been second or T2. His other two checks are T14 and T32. The man from the Metroplex will look to add his name to the list of multiple winners here.
Defending champion Sam Burns (+2800) cracked the code on his third attempt. No player since 2001 (Sergio Garcia) has won on debut or was victorious for the first time on TOUR. After winning and defending at Innisbrook, another demanding course tee-to-green, which requires the golf ball to move both ways, the Louisiana native should be dialed in. Closing with 65 last year, he made up a seven-shot deficit to force the playoff he would eventually win. He led the field with 20 birdies.
Justin Rose (+2800) picked up his first win at Colonial Country Club in his fifth start in 2018. When the event moved to June for the restart in 2020, the Englishman picked up his second podium with T3. His streak of eight consecutive paydays ended last season, but his hot 2023 form continued last week with T9 at the PGA Championship.
Chris Kirk (+4000) won on his sixth attempt in 2015 and has never missed from 12 starts. Placing T16 or better in seven of 12 visits, he maintains a scoring average of 69.43 and has produced 25 of 47 rounds in the 60s.
The list of multiple winners entered this week is concise. Zach Johnson (+40000), the 2012 and 2010 winner, also holds the tournament record on 21-under (259). He is also 47 years old. Only Spieth has won more money at this event, and in those 17 events Johnson has only MC twice. His last three visits cashed, but he last featured in the top 10 in 2013 (solo third) when his run of five straight ended.
(cuts made/appearances)
Scottie Scheffler (2/3; +400): Lost in the playoff to Burns after closing with 72. Shared the 36-hole lead before sitting two clear after 54 holes last year.
Tony Finau (7/7; +1400): T34 or better in all seven visits. Highlights included solo second in 2019 and T4 last year. Of his recently posted 16 rounds, 13 have resulted in the 60s. Career 68.71 scoring average. Skipped this event just once since 2015.
Ryan Palmer (14/19; +8000): Colonial member has posted four top-six paydays since 2012. 2019 brought his last top 10 with T6, and he's played the weekend in three of his previous four. First event without former Colonial club champion James Edmundson on the bag.
Brendon Todd (5/7); +6600): Solo third last year backed up T8 from 2022. Posted 65 in 2022 and 64 in 2021. Cashed T5 in his second start in 2014. Only MC once in the May editions.
Harris English (5/7); +8000): Making his first visit since June 2020. T5 on debut in 2012 and solo second in 2016 highlight five, top 30 paydays. Posted 14 of 24 rounds in the 60s.
Collin Morikawa (3/3); +1600): Runner up in 2020 followed with T14 in 2021. Last year didn't break 70 for T40. 68.50 average from 12 rounds.
Brian Harman (8/10); +6600): The lefty has MC on his first and last of ten visits. The eight years in that sandwich saw him cash T31 or better. T8 in 2021 preceded MC in 2022.
Emiliano Grillo (6/7; +6600): Another who only MC in the June edition, the Argentine secured T8 in 2021 and was solo third in 2018. He added T19 (2019) and T24 (2017).
Kevin Kisner (6/9; +40000): 2017 won on his fourth try and completed a run of three consecutive top 10 finishes. He's cashed in three of his last five since winning the title, but his best effort is T29.
OWGR Top 50 (entered this week; not listed above)
|Ranking/Player
|(Cuts/Made Starts)
|Top 10s
|Top 25s
|Odds
|06 Viktor Hovland
|2/2
|0
|2
|+1600
|07 Max Homa
|2/4
|0
|1
|+2200
|19 Sungjae Im
|2/4
|1
|2
|+2000
|20 Kurt Kitayama
|1/1
|0
|0
|+6600
|23 Tommy Fleetwood
|1/1
|0
|0
|+2800
|31 Russell Henley
|1/1
|0
|0
|+4000
|32 Tom Hoge
|3/6
|0
|1
|+6600
|34 Sepp Straka
|0/2
|0
|0
|+10000
|35 Billy Horschel
|4/5
|0
|1
|+10000
|38 Si Woo Kim
|1/6
|0
|0
|+4000
|41 Ryan Fox
|First Timer
|+6600
|43 KH Lee
|1/3
|0
|0
|+6600
|45 Taylor Moore
|0/1
|0
|0
|+6600
|48 Lucas Herbert
|1/1
|0
|0
|+8000
|49 Cam Davis
|2/3
|1
|1
|+4000
