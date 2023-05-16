Horses for Courses: Justin Thomas goes for back-to-back Wanamaker wins

Not many who enter the PGA Championship for the first time come away as the victor, but that's what Collin Morikawa (+3300) accomplished in 2020 at TPC Harding Park. Returning to defend in spring of 2021 at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, he made it two top 10 finishes in two starts. Later that summer he cashed T4 at the U.S. Open before picking up his second major title at Royal St. George's on his debut at the Open Championship. The two-time major champion has only needed 13 career tries to pick up two wins plus seven top 10 finishes.