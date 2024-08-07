Why Justin Rose has lead tape on his driver shaft

Most notably, Rose wraps lead tape around the butt-end of his Project X HZRDUS shaft. This helps effectively “counterbalance” the club. While adding lead tape to the grip-end adds overall weight to the club, it reduces its swing weight, making the head feel slightly lighter. It can help golfers feel a bit more connected to the club throughout the swing, and make the shaft feel a touch smoother during the transition. It is not for everyone, but for amateurs who have never tried a counter-balanced driver shaft, it could be worth a shot.

