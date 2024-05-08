Webb Simpson makes extremely rare putter switch at 2024 Wells Fargo Championship

“I’ve never tried it for more than a putt or two, and I just ordered what Akshay uses,” Simpson said. “It was pretty awkward at first, but the more I used it, the more I’m like, ‘Man, it’s pretty easy.’ And a buddy of mine who’s a rep out here, John Tyler Griffin, he helped me with some setup stuff. And he said at Hilton Head, he wasn’t putting well, then tried it, and now he makes everything. He was very confident. So I’m like, ‘Alright, I’ll try it.’”