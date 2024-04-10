Check out best custom Masters gear at Augusta National

If there was ever a week for Viktor Hovland and his apparel company J.Lindeberg to show up, it would be for the Masters, as the reigning FedExCup champion doesn’t shy away from the vibrant designs. This week at Augusta National, Hovland and J.Lindeberg plan to alternate between high-contrast black shirts with pink azaleas and mono-chromed versions. As outlandish as this seems, it could be seen as a step back from last year’s attempts to apply the 13th hole’s beautiful nature to his clothing.