Check out best custom Masters gear at Augusta National
Written by Alistair Cameron
A tradition unlike any other, the Masters offers an ideal setting for golf manufacturers – and players – to show off their creative side. When the PGA TOUR heads to Augusta National for the season’s first major, anything and everything is on the table when it comes to custom golf bags, clothing and gear.
There is a plethora of options for inspiration, and some stick to the traditions for stimulation: the Masters green jacket donned by patrons across the property, blooming azaleas lining Amen Corner or the iconic logo, a yellow United States outline with a red flagstick pinned in Georgia. Others go off-piste, thinking outside the box (like Waffle House-themed golf shoes in years past).
Some of the items promoted by the pros at Augusta National are available for purchase, or through company giveaways, while others were made specifically for players or caddies at the event. Take a look below at the best gear seen both at Augusta National and what is available for those watching at home.
TaylorMade traditional staff bags
TaylorMade’s 88th Masters edition staff bag sees a clean and traditional green-and-white color scheme with subtle design notes paying tribute to the ethos of the first major of the year. The company opted for the classic TaylorMade logo on the sides of the bag, while the more modern “T” logo is created with pink azaleas on the front. The handle displays commendation to Amen Corner with gold flags numbered 11 to 13 highlighted with a halo. Across the white sections of the bag, embossed azaleas bring a subtle 3D effect. In contrast, a collection of birth orange peaches lines the bag’s pockets, synonymous with Georgia’s state fruit.
Callaway colorful staff bags
For 2024, Callaway decided on a fully white bag with the traditional Masters green as trim. The bag’s main feature is a floral collage of pink, purple, red and orange azaleas on each side of the bag. The same can be said for the headcovers and putter covers.
Spieth’s standout nametag
The 2015 Masters champion is known for his unique black-and-neon blue AT&T staff bag seen weekly on the PGA TOUR. However, Augusta National allows Jordan Spieth to change things up. This year’s Masters sees Spieth’s familiar caddie Michael Greller carrying a green-and-white version of the bag but with one standout feature. On the front of the bag is a metallic gold, flashy nametag displaying “Jordan Spieth.”
Viktor’s vivacious clothing script
If there was ever a week for Viktor Hovland and his apparel company J.Lindeberg to show up, it would be for the Masters, as the reigning FedExCup champion doesn’t shy away from the vibrant designs. This week at Augusta National, Hovland and J.Lindeberg plan to alternate between high-contrast black shirts with pink azaleas and mono-chromed versions. As outlandish as this seems, it could be seen as a step back from last year’s attempts to apply the 13th hole’s beautiful nature to his clothing.
Thomas’ custom Premiere Series FootJoys
The 15-time PGA TOUR winner debuted a slick pair of custom PLAYERS Championship spikes for TPC Sawgrass earlier in the season. This week in Augusta, Justin Thomas has been seen wearing a pair of Premiere Series FootJoys with a custom light pink azalea on the heel and a green-and-white gradient sole.
Gear available for those watching at home
TP5x Pix Season Opener
The TaylorMade Pix range for TP5 and TP5x golf balls has offered various versions of logos from supporting college teams to Nelly Korda’s donut-printed design. This year for the Masters, TaylorMade has opted for unique placements of peaches across the golf ball. Each fresh “batch” comes in a textured box similar to the skin of a ripe Georgia peach.
Callaway Chrome Tour Major Series
Similar to the Pix design, Callaway’s Chrome Tour balls are available in a number of different designs. The Masters edition for 2024 has a springtime-inspired flower pattern celebrating the iconic April major championship.
Under Armour Drive Pro LE Golf Shoes “Patron’s Pack”
Look back to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, and between the storms Jordan Spieth was seen with a custom pair of Under Armour Drive Pro golf shoes. Fast forward to April, and Under Armour has released a Masters-themed version of the shoes that both Spieth and Maverick McNealy spent months designing. This version sees white-and-tan mesh with a classic Masters green-and-yellow trim and outsole. The insole features a Masters green checkered pattern with a playful Under Armour-branded pimento cheese logo.
PUMA PHANTOMCAT NITRO “Garden”
The aptly named “Garden” edition of the Puma PHANTOMCAT NITRO features a white leather design with green trim. The green-and-white sole of the golf shoe displays a black azalea with their re-imagined, bright yellow FLEXSPIKE.
COBRA DARKSPEED Season Opener X Driver
While the term “Darkspeed” may contradict the colorful palette synonymous with the Masters, Cobra combines the iconic azalea blooms with the all-black look of DARKSPEED. The sole of the driver shows black-shadowed outlines of the Rhododendron with traditional green-and-yellow trim.
