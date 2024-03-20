Why Jimmy Stanger embraces 7-wood, opts for driver forgiveness, more key tips

“I’m only basically hitting full shots with my 50-, 56- and 46-degree wedges, and if that spin rate gets a little too high, it’s going to throw off my distance, and when the ball hits the green in its going to zip backward. Sometimes that can be good, but most of the time, that’s something that brings in uncertainty and unpredictability on the golf course. I know what a lot of guys do, (they) will take these wedges, take them to a bunker, and hit fairway bunker shots for a week. You do that, that’s going to wear down those grooves, add about a month of wear on them, and that makes them just about perfect.”