Lucas Glover to switch into a new L.A.B. Golf broomstick putter
Based on early-week testing, it looks like Lucas Glover will switch into a new L.A.B. Golf DF3 broomstick putter, replacing his previous L.A.B. Mezz.1 Max broomstick that helped him to two PGA TOUR wins in 2023.
At the beginning of the 2023 FedExCup Playoffs, there was no golfer hotter than Glover. He was making putts and winning events, after a long-time battle with his putting performance over the years.
The broomstick putter was a saving grace for Glover.
“I needed a whole new idea,” Glover said, after switching to the L.A.B. putter in 2023. “A whole new brain function. The other one obviously wasn’t working. I’ve been struggling with short putts for so long. Just thought I needed to teach myself to do something else, and it’s been working.”
Although Glover’s putter helped him return to winning form in 2023, so far in 2024, he hasn’t found the same magic. According to the stats, Glover is currently 82nd in Strokes Gained: Total, 107th in Strokes gained: Off-the-Tee, 13th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, and 167th in Strokes Gained: Putting.
Glover trying out his new L.A.B. Golf DF3 broomstick putter at THE PLAYERS Championship. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
This week at THE PLAYERS Championship, Glover is switching out his driver shaft for a new Fujikura 2024 Ventus Blue 7X, which could help boost his driving stats, and he’s also switching into a new L.A.B. Golf DF3 putter, which could help with his putting stats.
According to L.A.B. Golf CEO Sam Hahn, Glover’s new putter has the same specs as his previous putter: 45 inches, 79.5-degree lie angle, and 514 grams of total weight.
L.A.B. Golf sent Glover the DF3 as a prototype – it’s a raw, non-anodized aluminum 6061 head, with a sand-blasted finish. Typically, according to Hahn, the head would be anodized to help protect its finish and durability, but Glover liked the new putter build so much he wanted to put it straight into play. Hahn is currently building him a backup head with an anodized finish, but Glover is ready to roll with the unfinished head.
Glover's new L.A.B. Golf DF3 broomstick putter spotted at THE PLAYERS Championship. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Overall, Hahn says the DF3, compared to the Mezz.1 Max, has about 0.5 degrees more loft, and slightly less offset. While it weighs the same, the DF3 also has a significantly larger head profile, for a new look and feel at address.
As of Wednesday at THE PLAYERS Championship, the new DF3 broomstick putter is the only putter in Glover’s bag, so it’s likely that he will make the official switch on Thursday come competition time.