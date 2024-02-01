Nick Dunlap details equipment used during pro debut at AT&T Pebble Beach
A look at Nick Dunlap's TaylorMade MG3 wedge. (GolfWRX)
After winning The American Express as an amateur, Nick Dunlap decided to turn professional and accept PGA TOUR membership. Now he's teeing it up for the first time as a pro at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the second Signature Event of the 2024 FedExCup Season.
Sometimes, amateurs who turn professional will sign an equipment deal and change out their former golf clubs. So far, that isn’t the case for Dunlap. On Wednesday at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Dunlap had the same setup in the bag that he won with at The American Express.
While Dunlap says he had an NIL deal with TaylorMade Golf during his sophomore year at the University of Alabama, he confirmed with GolfWRX.com on Wednesday at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am that the deal has officially ended after he turned professional, and he’s playing this week as an equipment free agent.
As the world saw at the American Express, Dunlap is currently using a TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver, a Ping G425 LST fairway wood, a Srixon ZX driving iron, TaylorMade P7MC irons (4-9), a TaylorMade MG3 gap wedge (48 degrees), a set of TaylorMade MG4 wedges (52, 56 and 60 degrees), and an Odyssey O-Works #7 Tank putter, which he says he’s been using for about 4-5 years.
A look at Nick Dunlap's Odyssey O-Works #7 Tank putter. (GolfWRX)
Following Dunlap’s historic victory, GolfWRX.com caught up with TaylorMade senior Tour representative Cory Johnson, who’s been working with Dunlap since he was just 11 years old.
A look at Nick Dunlap's TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver. (GolfWRX)
“Nick’s numbers are usually in the mid 180’s [mph] with the driver and he has about four speeds that he can move it,” Johnson explained. “Nick wants a driver that will not go left, can maintain enough spin when he hits the low tee shot and starts in his intended window. The Qi10 LS was about 2 mph faster than his previous driver and launched a little higher.
"The usual tricky part with the driver is Nick liking a driver that won’t go left, but his eyes naturally go to a club head that is fairly upright and around 44.75 inches. When he is playing his best, his driver is more of a push-straight ball that just never moves. Right now he is playing the driver in the ‘Std. upright’ position to get that start line where he needs, and the sliding weight is all the way in the ‘Fade’ position.”
A look at Nick Dunlap's TaylorMade MG3 wedge. (GolfWRX)
Dunlap is properly equipped to compete — and win — on the PGA TOUR, but he continues to represent the Alabama Crimson Tide on his wedges with custom stampings, as pictured above.
Check out Dunlap’s full bag specifications below as he makes his professional debut at Pebble Beach, playing alongside his amateur partner Joe Kernen.
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 LS (9 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60TX
3-wood: Ping G425 LST (14.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85TX
Irons: Srixon ZX (3-iron), TaylorMade P7MC (4-9)
Shafts: Project X HZRDUS Black 105 (3 iron), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 (48 degrees), TaylorMade MG4 (52, 56 and 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Putter: Odyssey O-Works #7 Tank
Ball: Titleist Pro V1