Nick Dunlap details equipment used during pro debut at AT&T Pebble Beach

"The usual tricky part with the driver is Nick liking a driver that won’t go left, but his eyes naturally go to a club head that is fairly upright and around 44.75 inches. When he is playing his best, his driver is more of a push-straight ball that just never moves. Right now he is playing the driver in the ‘Std. upright’ position to get that start line where he needs, and the sliding weight is all the way in the ‘Fade’ position.”