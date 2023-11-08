See the blue putter that 15-year-old Oliver Betschart will use in his PGA TOUR debut
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Oliver Betschart, 15, is making his PGA TOUR debut this week at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship after shooting a final-round 68 in a 54-hole local qualifying event.
Just last year, Betschart, who lives in Bermuda, was volunteering at the same PGA TOUR event. Now, he’s playing in it.
“This has been my goal for the whole year,” Betschart told The Royal Gazette after making it through qualifying. “And now it’s finally true, and it’s hard to accept it, but I am really excited. … Last year I was up here working with the tournament staff and seeing all the work that does on, and I am really happy to be part of it this year.”
On Wednesday prior to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, PGATOUR.COM caught up with Betschart to see what clubs he has in the bag.
(Courtesy of GolfWRX)
Betschart outfits his bag with 13 Titleist clubs, including a TSR2 driver and 3-wood, Titleist T100S irons and Titleist Vokey SM9 wedges (54 and 58 degrees). The T100S irons are designed to be two degrees stronger than Titleist’s standard T100 models, helping to offer slightly lower launch and spin and more distance.
(Courtesy of GolfWRX)
His favorite club in the bag, however, is an eye-popping, blue MYPUTTER mallet putter.
The Switzerland-made MYPUTTER is a uniquely engineered mallet that has a curved face, which helps get the ball rolling more quickly to reduce skidding while producing more forgiveness and consistent speed. For Betschart, including the putter in his bag has been a game-changer.
(Courtesy of GolfWRX)
“I have to say (the putter) is my favorite club in the bag,” Betschart said in a PGATOUR.COM video. “I’m playing really well with it right now. The special thing about this putter is it’s a small, curved face, which essentially helps the ball roll right after impact. I played with the owner of this putter company and I tried it out. After a couple weeks, I fell in love, started making putts, and my scores came down from a couple over to a couple under, so I’ve kept it in my bag ever since.”
Betschart is set to become the youngest player to compete in a PGA TOUR event since 2014.