See the blue putter that 15-year-old Oliver Betschart will use in his PGA TOUR debut

“I have to say (the putter) is my favorite club in the bag,” Betschart said in a PGATOUR.COM video. “I’m playing really well with it right now. The special thing about this putter is it’s a small, curved face, which essentially helps the ball roll right after impact. I played with the owner of this putter company and I tried it out. After a couple weeks, I fell in love, started making putts, and my scores came down from a couple over to a couple under, so I’ve kept it in my bag ever since.”