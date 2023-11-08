What YouTube sensation George Bryan IV has in the bag for his PGA TOUR debut
3 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
George Bryan IV is making his PGA TOUR debut at this week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The 35-year-old was a three-time All-American at the University of South Carolina before becoming a social media sensation along with his brother, former PGA TOUR winner Wesley Bryan.
George IV is competing this week on a sponsor exemption, marking the first time that both halves of the YouTube duo known as the Bryan Bros will compete together on the PGA TOUR. The Bryan Bros have more than 200,000 followers on YouTube, where they compete against each other in matches and offer a behind-the-scenes look at their pursuits as professional golfers. The pair also recently bought a golf course outside of their hometown of Columbia, South Carolina.
“I've always wanted just to say I played in a PGA TOUR event, and that's going to be really cool,” George IV said last week during an interview for the "Talk of the TOUR" podcast. Not only did Wesley Bryan win the 2017 RBC Heritage, but their father, George III, competed in the 1999 PGA Championship and 2004 RBC Heritage.
This could mark the start of even more tournaments together. Both Wesley and George IV are scheduled to play the second stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta, Georgia, on Nov. 28-Dec. 1. George IV is playing second stage for just the second time in his career (he has yet to make it to final stage), while Wesley is headed to second stage because he currently ranks 192nd in the FedExCup.
George IV was an accomplished amateur who also was the University of South Carolina’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2010 alongside three-time MLB All-Star Whit Merrifield.
“If I had a dollar for every time I was at a PGA TOUR event, and had a PGA TOUR player tell me how good (George’s) golf swing is, I'd be a rich, rich man,” said Wesley.
As for his equipment, George IV notably uses a combo set of irons that consist of three different head models and three different shafts. According to Callaway representative and club fitter Johnny Wunder, the reason for the different irons is simple:
“He just hits ‘em good,” Wunder said of Bryan’s combo iron set. “The ST Pro 3 iron (19 degrees) is hot, and it gaps off his 3-wood perfectly. The Apex Pro 4-iron is in there because he didn’t hit the X Forged 4-iron well at all, and he loves the older one. So here we are.”
George IV likes what he likes, but he stays open-minded when testing, which helps narrow down exactly what suits his game and his feels.
On that note, he also still uses a Callaway Rogue ST Max driver, which is a forgiving head option that was available in Callaway’s previously released 2022 Rogue ST driver family. The Rogue ST Max version is designed to have a larger footprint and more forgiveness than the lower-spinning Triple Diamond, or the Max LS (Low Spin) models, helping George IV find more consistent and predictable launch windows, and higher overall ball speed. Wunder says that George IV likes the driver too much right now to change it out just yet.
Below, we highlight George’s club specifications for his entire bag this week.
Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Max (9 degrees @ 8 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Red 6X
Wesley Bryan's Callaway Rogue ST Max (Courtesy of GolfWRX)
3-wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees @ 14 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7X
Wesley Bryan's 3 wood Callaway Paradym (Courtesy of GolfWRX)
Driving Iron: Callaway Rogue ST Pro (3-iron)
Shaft: Mitsubishi MMT 125TX
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro ‘19 (4-iron), Callaway X Forged ’21 (5-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 (4), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 130X (5-PW)
Wesley Bryan's Callaway X Forged ’21 (Courtesy of GolfWRX)
Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (50/10S, 54/10S and 58/08C)
Wesley Bryan's Callaway Jaws Raw (Courtesy of GolfWRX)
Putter: Odyssey Versa Double Wide
Golf Ball: Chrome Soft X