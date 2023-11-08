What YouTube sensation George Bryan IV has in the bag for his PGA TOUR debut

This could mark the start of even more tournaments together. Both Wesley and George IV are scheduled to play the second stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta, Georgia, on Nov. 28-Dec. 1. George IV is playing second stage for just the second time in his career (he has yet to make it to final stage), while Wesley is headed to second stage because he currently ranks 192nd in the FedExCup.