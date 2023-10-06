PING announces ‘Hovi’ Signature PLD Limited putter available Oct. 10

Before the DS72 model got its name, it was simply known as the “Hovi” during the prototyping process because its design was primarily inspired by Hovland’s insights and feedback and he worked closely with PING’s principal putter engineer, Tony Serrano. The shape, sight lines and eye-catching patina finish were met with immediate acceptance from Hovland, who put the prototype in the bag three years ago and has never looked back – earning all eight of his global wins with it.