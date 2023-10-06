PING announces ‘Hovi’ Signature PLD Limited putter available Oct. 10
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
In honor of Viktor Hovland’s remarkable season, highlighted by winning the FedExCup and playing a starring role on the victorious European Ryder Cup Team, PING is offering a “Hovi” Signature PLD Limited model available exclusively on pingpld.com.
Only 100 of the precision-milled putters will be available for purchase ($990, limit one per customer) beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Each putter is serialized and custom-built to the exact shape, specs and weight of Hovland’s DS72 putter, right down to the red Winn 15” “Long Pistol” grip.
The limited model, which is fully machined at PING’s Phoenix, Arizona, headquarters, is further distinguished with his nickname, “Hovi,” engraved on the sole. A custom putter cover was designed exclusively for this limited offering. It’s emblazoned with a Viking graphic as a nod to Hovland’s Norwegian heritage and several other icons, each symbolic of his life and interests.
“It was a lot of fun to watch Viktor’s season just get better and better,” said John K. Solheim, PING’s CEO and president. “His play the last two weeks of the Playoffs was phenomenal as his game peaked at just the right time, earning him back-to-back wins and the title of FedExCup champion. He carried that momentum into the Ryder Cup, where his clutch play elevated him even higher among the best players in the world.
“His stellar putting has been well documented, and we’re excited to offer golfers their own custom-built ‘Hovi’ model through the PLD Limited program. And it’s not just meant for collectors. We’re encouraging those lucky enough to get one to take it on the course and put it in play. It will be one of the best investments they ever make.”
Before the DS72 model got its name, it was simply known as the “Hovi” during the prototyping process because its design was primarily inspired by Hovland’s insights and feedback and he worked closely with PING’s principal putter engineer, Tony Serrano. The shape, sight lines and eye-catching patina finish were met with immediate acceptance from Hovland, who put the prototype in the bag three years ago and has never looked back – earning all eight of his global wins with it.
Two years ago, the DS72 model officially joined the PING putter family, bringing the proven mid-mallet design to all golfers, thanks in large part to Hovland’s influence.
“Hovi” Signature PLD Limited DS72 putter specifications:
• 100% milled, 1018 carbon steel
• “Hovi” engraved on sole
• Patina finish
• 36” length
• 360-gram head weight
• Milled, shallow grooves
• Top-rail and cavity-floor sight lines
• Winn 15” “Long Pistol” grip (red)