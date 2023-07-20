Inside the bag of Christo Lamprecht, the 6-foot-8 amateur leading The Open

Being so tall – he’s taller than nine of the players on Georgia Tech’s basketball team – has its advantages but also can make club fitting hard. Lamprecht said he comfortably carries his drives 315-320 yards but he also went through three sets of clubs in one 18-month period due to multiple growth spurts, adding a half-inch in length to his clubs each time. He was just 5-foot-8 when he started high school.