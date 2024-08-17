Draws and Fades: Case for chasers after Hideki Matsuyama opens big lead in Memphis

Don’t get me wrong… what Dunlap has done this week and this season has been epic. But I fear for the youngster on Sunday because he “has” to stay up high on the leaderboard. Current projections see him moving from 67th in the FedExCup to 12th given he’s running second but if he drops out of the top seven on the leaderboard, he won’t even make it to Denver. He has a nice four-shot buffer at the moment in terms of moving on in the Playoffs but if he tries to protect it, TPC Southwind could bite him on the backside. I not only don’t think he will pressure Matsuyama, but I see a scenario where he’s battling down the back stretch to stay in the top five. He’s 42nd in SG: Off-the-Tee this week and if he’s that wayward on Sunday he will find the trouble.