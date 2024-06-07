Draws and Fades: Scheffler procession in the cards at Muirfield Village

McIlroy sits T7 at 3-under, six behind Scheffler and three behind second place, and as such might appear a juicy option for his fans. But I predict, with the U.S. Open coming next week, Saturday will be a make-or-break front nine for McIlroy. I expect he will take dead aim at early pins and see where it takes him. If he makes a bunch of birdies, sure, he will keep trying to surge. But if he is unable to make early inroads, I can also see the likelihood of his foot coming off the gas.