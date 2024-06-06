Draws and Fades: Ludvig Åberg stands out from loaded leaderboard at the Memorial presented by Workday

Åberg was solid in every facet on Thursday, sitting second in the field in SG: Putting and seventh in SG: Off-the-Tee. He followed his lone bogey of the day on No. 12 with birdies on each of the next three holes to briefly hold a share of the lead. With Scheffler still weighing down the odds board, it’s an opportunity to buy in on the Swede at a number that’s not far off his +1600 opener at BetMGM this week.